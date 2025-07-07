Unlock incredible discounts this Amazon Prime Day. Find the best deals on smart devices from July 8-11.

Listen to Article

Amazon Prime Day is back for another year, this time lasting four days from July 8-11. This is the first time customers can save and score the best deals over a four-day span on Prime Day(s). These are our top picks from each world that will get you the most innovative products for the best price.

INSPIRATION : Where the natural wonders of the world motivate us to create.

Athlon Optics 8×42 Midas G2 UHD Black Binoculars: Was $299.99, now $209.99. Experience Nature! Extra-Low Dispersion glass gives you an image with little or no chromatic fringe, so the final result brings a clearer and sharper image to your eyes.

Samsonite Freeform 28-Inch Large Luggage: Was $279.99, now $189.00. This durable and spacious design features a scratch-resistant polypropylene hardshell, multi-directional spinner wheels, and a built-in TSA combination lock. Yaheetech Outdoor Potting Bench Table: Was $165.99, now $94.99. Made of 100% natural fir, this outdoor workstation is equipped with a removable sink, side hooks for hanging tools, drawers, and adjustable shelves.

CREATION : Where the arts ignite our imagination and empower us to build something new.

XPPen Artist Pro 16 Gen2 2.5K 16-inch QHD Drawing Tablet: Was $599.99, now $479.98. This innovative drawing tablet boasts industry-first 16K pressure levels, allowing digital artists to draw with smoother and more precise lines than ever before.

Outdoor-Projector-4K [1200 ANSI/Google store/Voice Control]: Was $569.99, now $399.99. The Sovbio outdoor projector 4K includes Google TV, which gives users access to 10,000+ apps and 800+ channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, and more.

Nikon Z 6II with Zoom Lens: Was $2,596.95, now $1,996.95. With the Nikon Z6II, you can shoot in low-light conditions, capture fast action shots, and use the shutter operation more easily with the new vertical battery grip.

INNOVATION : Where we explore and reveal progress with technology and sustainability.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): Was $89.99, now $59.99. With the Echo Show 5, you can stream movies, TV, and Music on a 5″ display screen. It connects with other smart home devices, and you can stay connected with its calendar feature.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (Newest Model): Was $149.99, now $109.99. The newest model of the Echo Show enhances the experience and is more immersive. The newest model features a bigger, 8″ display screen.

Carrera Smart Glasses with Alexa: Was $389.99, now $199.99. With Amazon Alexa built-in, you can ask Alexa to play music, podcasts, or audiobooks. It has built-in open-ear headphones to enjoy audio without earbuds or make open-ear phone calls. You can also control Amazon smart home devices from your glasses.

myQ Smart Garage Security Camera: Was $49.99, now $24.61. The ultimate smart camera designed for your garage, giving you the power to see and hear what’s happening throughout your entire home day and night with the myQ app. (As Seen On TWT)

PRODUCTION : Where products are manufactured to improve our standard of living.

Craftsman VERSASTACK Mechanics Tool Set: Was $199.00, now $99.00. The 230-piece set contains a full assortment of sockets, ratchets, wrenches, and specialty bits, all packed in a 3-drawer box.

DeWalt 20V Max Drill and Impact Driver Kit: Was $259.00, now $149.00. The kit comes with a compact cordless drill and impact driver. It also includes a charger and two batteries.

EGO Power+ Self-Propelled Lawn Mower and Kit: Was $1,048.99, now $599.99. The kit includes the cordless lawn mower, 7.5Ah ARC Lithium battery, 5.0Ah ARC Lithium battery (may ship separately), 550W charger, and various blades for the mower.

Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.