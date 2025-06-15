Top 5 Innovative Summer Grilling Tools

These innovative gadgets will have you grilling like a seasoned pitmaster.

Looking to upgrade your grilling game this summer? From smart thermometers to multi-functional grilling tools, these innovative gadgets will have you grilling like a seasoned pitmaster.

The MEATER Pro XL allows you to monitor the temperature of up to 4 pieces of meat at once with 5 internal sensors. The smart temperature technology probes can each monitor internal meat temperature up to 221°F and ambient/external temperature up to 1,000°F simultaneously. And, with the latest Bluetooth and WiFi technology, you can monitor your meal from anywhere in your house via an app on your smartphone.

Instead of having a separate spatula, tongs, knife, and bottle opener, what if they were all one tool? The Unique Grill Tool is the Swiss Army knife of grilling, combining all of these tools as well as a scraper slot and an LED flashlight that’s perfect for outdoor cooking that transitions from day to night. The tongs are also retractable, so they can be used alongside the spatula or pulled back to use the spatula by itself.

According to Grillbot’s product listing, it’s the “world’s first automatic BBQ grill cleaning brush”. After the sweaty work of cooking on the grill, Grillbot’s three powerful nylon brushes will take care of the hassle of cleaning. The gadget is equipped with a built-in LCD timer display with automatic shutoff, a smart computer brain that regulates speed and direction, and a rechargeable battery with an AC adapter.

The Perfect Plate is microwavable, eco-friendly, and made from 100% plant-based materials. It also has an innovative and versatile design, with a perforated edge in the middle that allows the plate to fold in half, instantly transforming the serving plate into a convenient takeaway container.

Spotted by Tomorrow’s World Today reporters at CES 2025, the Brisk It Smart Grill uses AI to generate customized recipes in real-time. The gadget can then provide step-by-step instructions, monitor cooking progress, and automatically adjust grill settings. There’s even a safeguard that will turn off the grill or lower temperatures if you miss any of the AI prompts, thereby ensuring the perfect grilling experience every time.