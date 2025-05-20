GoPro HERO13 Black Ultra Wide: Capture Everything

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) announced a special edition of its flagship HERO13 Black camera for capturing the best first-person perspectives—the HERO13 Black Ultra Wide Edition. The specialty edition ships with the Ultra Wide Lens Mod pre-installed on HERO13 Black for up to 177° field of view straight from the box and includes a standard lens in package. It’s now available globally and priced at a value-added $479.99 in the U.S.

“The Ultra Wide Lens Mod is my go-to for capturing the most stable, immersive ‘put-you-in-the-moment’ POV videos—blink and you’ll think you’re sitting on my handlebars,” says professional freeride mountain biker and YouTube creator Sam Pilgrim. “This is my favorite setup for filming YouTube videos.”

“And with a 1:1 aspect ratio, I only have to get the shot once, and I can edit the same clip later for horizontal YouTube videos or vertical social media posts,” Pilgrim adds.

When paired with HERO13 Black, the Ultra Wide Lens Mod features:

– Field of view up to 177°, which is 36% wider and 48% taller than the standard lens

– Unbreakable HyperSmooth stabilization in all video modes up to 4K60 and Horizon Lock to keep footage steady even if your camera rotates a full 360°

– New 1:1 aspect ratio for flexibility to crop footage to widescreen 16:9 or vertical 9:16 aspect ratio shots in post-production

– Ultra wide vertical capture without rotating the camera

– Scratch-resistant with a hydrophobic lens coating that repels water

As one of the four HB-Series Lenses, Ultra Wide Lens Mod is compatible with HERO13 Black’s Auto Detect feature, which intelligently senses the lens mod and switches the camera into the corresponding mode.

The full lineup of HB-Series Lenses includes:

– Anamorphic Lens Mod ($149.99 USD): Captures cinematic footage in an ultra-wide-angle 21:9 aspect ratio with in-camera “de-squeezing” that makes it easy to capture, review and share anamorphic content without intensive post-production workflows.

– Macro Lens Mod ($149.99 USD): Expands the creative possibilities with variable focus on objects up to 4x closer than the standard GoPro Lens.

– ND Filter 4-Pack ($89.99 USD): Delivers smart, cinematic motion blur in photos and videos with ND4 / ND8 / ND16 / ND32 for pros and novices alike.

GoPro also offers the entire suite of lenses as an HB-Series Lens Collection, which includes the Ultra Wide Lens Mod, Macro Lens Mod, Anamorphic Lens Mod, and ND Filter 4-Pack—all together in one convenient, protective case for $449.99 USD.

All the above are available for purchase today on GoPro.com.

