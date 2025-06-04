Enhance student outcomes in education with Derivita’s all-in-one platform and TI-Nspire CX II calculators for engaging math instruction.

Listen to Article

Derivita and Texas Instruments have partnered to enhance math education for grades 6 through Calculus III by integrating TI-Nspire CX II graphing calculators with Derivita’s SpotCheck feature, aiming to create dynamic, engaging classrooms with real-time feedback and critical thinking. This collaboration combines trusted technology with modern teaching practices to foster equitable access to high-quality math instruction and improve student outcomes.

Derivita Collaborates with Texas Instruments to Advance High-Quality Math in the Thinking Classroom Through Seamless Integration

Derivita’s all-in-one math support, assessment, and analytics platform now connects with the TI-Nspire™ CX II graphing calculator—enhancing engagement, minimizing distractions, and powering real-time, high-quality math instruction at scale.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Derivita, the only all-in-one math platform for grades 6 through Calculus III—today announced a new collaboration with Texas Instruments (TI). This work aims to transform math classrooms into dynamic, thinking environments driven by real-time insight and high-quality student engagement.

Now integrated with Derivita’s SpotCheck feature, teachers can use the trusted TI-Nspire CX II graphing calculator to engage students in real-time collaboration. Together, these tools enable anonymous participation, peer-to-peer collaboration, and instant insights—empowering teachers to target learning needs through seamless, noninvasive formative assessment.

Both companies champion the belief that math instruction can build a vibrant classroom culture. By combining trusted technology with modern teaching practices, the collaboration equips teachers to foster teamwork, encourage active learning, and maintain rigorous academic standards.

“Texas Instruments is one of the most trusted names in math education, so we’re incredibly proud that they rigorously reviewed our platform and chose to collaborate with Derivita,” said Devlin Daley, co-founder and CEO of Derivita. “Together, we’re focused on using technology to strengthen teacher-student connection—creating space for deeper learning, better insight, and more impactful instruction.”

Focused, Engaged, and Distraction-Free

TI handheld graphing calculators have long been valued for keeping students engaged and minimizing digital distractions—providing a math-focused experience without the noise of general-purpose devices. With SpotCheck integration, those same calculators now become tools for real-time, whole-class participation.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. ... * Select list(s) to subscribe to All Contacts - Opens in 18 Months Yes, I would like to receive emails from TOMORROW’S WORLD TODAY®. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

Using Derivita SpotCheck, teachers can project a problem on a smartboard while students solve it on their TI-Nspire™ CX II graphing calculators and submit responses instantly. Teachers can then display anonymous student work to guide class discussion—surfacing different solution paths, encouraging discourse, and reducing the fear of embarrassment. This expands the calculator’s role from individual work to live classroom collaboration—supporting a Thinking Classroom culture where all students can participate meaningfully.

Rigorous Instruction Meets Classroom Culture

In classrooms where students work individually on handheld calculators, it can be difficult for teachers to gauge individual progress without interrupting learning. SpotCheck flips that challenge—turning calculators into live engagement and collaboration tools that deepen discourse and surface misconceptions early.

“Teachers seek tools that drive deep thinking, foster real-time feedback and maintain instructional rigor,” said Joanie Funderburk, director, strategic alliances at Texas Instruments Education Technology. “This integration with Derivita offers a seamless way for teachers to activate the full potential of their classroom—keeping students engaged, focused and thinking critically.”

A Unique Partnership, a Shared Purpose

“Our collaboration with Derivita reflects a shared belief: that math proficiency is foundational for college and career readiness, and that technology, when used intentionally, can give every student equitable access to high-quality instruction,” said Peter Balyta, PhD, president of Texas Instruments Education Technology. “Together, we’re helping schools create more connected, engaged and impactful learning environments.”

Investor Confidence in the Vision

Derivita is backed by Reach Capital and Owl Ventures, two of the most prominent investors in K–12 education technology. Their continued support underscores confidence in Derivita’s role as a leading innovator in math instruction—and its potential to shape the future of learning at scale.

SOURCE Derivita

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Derivita’s promotions. Please refer to derivita.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.