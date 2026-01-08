In a partnership with NVIDIA, Caterpillar is bringing advanced AI into its machines, factories, and daily operations.

Listen to Article

Caterpillar is known for building heavy machinery. However, its newest tools aren’t just made of steel. The company announced a deeper partnership with NVIDIA to bring advanced AI into its machines, factories, and daily operations.

According to Caterpillar, the goal is to make construction and mining equipment smarter while making the actual manufacturing process more efficient.

AI For Job Sites

The partnership centers on putting high-powered tech into the driver’s seat. Using the NVIDIA Jetson Thor platform, Caterpillar is giving its equipment a “brain” that handles data in real-time. For example, this means machines can process billions of data points in milliseconds to navigate changing job sites.

Inside the cab, operators will have access to AI assistant coaching, safety alerts, and productivity tips. According to Cat, it’s a digital nervous system for the machine.

“As AI moves beyond data to reshape the physical world, it is unlocking new opportunities for innovation, from job sites and factory floors to offices,” Joe Creed, CEO of Caterpillar, said. “Caterpillar is committed to solving our customers’ toughest challenges by leading with advanced technology in our machines and every aspect of business.

He added, “Our collaboration with NVIDIA is accelerating that progress like never before.”

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

A Digital Assistant

At CES 2026, the company showed off the Cat AI Assistant. Cat’s AI assistant is built with NVIDIA’s speech models. This tool lets operators use voice commands to troubleshoot problems or adjust machine settings without buttons. It pulls from Caterpillar’s own data to give specific advice on maintenance and parts.

However, the tech isn’t just for people in the field. Caterpillar is also using NVIDIA’s “Omniverse” to create digital twins of its factories. These virtual models let engineers test out floor layouts and production schedules before moving equipment into the real world.

“For a century, Caterpillar has built the industrial machines that shaped the world,” Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA, said. “In the age of AI, NVIDIA and Caterpillar are partnering across the full spectrum, from autonomous construction fleets to the AI data centers powering the next industrial revolution.”