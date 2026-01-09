Part of the new line of robot pool cleaners is the WYBOT S3 that uses 36 different sensors to map your swimming pool.

Cleaning your swimming pool is getting easier and more efficient because of WYBOTIC’s new robotic pool cleaners. At CES, the company released a new line of robots that takes the hard work out of owning a swimming pool. Instead of cords and manual scrubbing, WYBOTIC is advancing its cordless designs and smart technology that lets the robot think for itself.

The Robot Maps Your Pool in 3D

The biggest news is the WYBOT S3. It’s a step forward because it doesn’t just bump into walls until the floor is clean. For example, it uses 36 different sensors to build a 3D map of the pool while it cleans. This helps it know where it has been and what still needs cleaning. It also has a self-emptying system, so you don’t have to get your hands dirty as often.

“WYBOT S3 is far more than a minor product update; it establishes an entirely new technological benchmark for its industry,” Madam Fu, the CEO of WYBOTICS, said. “This is achieved by incorporating authentic artificial intelligence, which allows it to operate with enhanced precision, greater consistency, and improved efficiency.”

S marter Vision and Faster Cleaning

Then there’s the WYBOT C3, which is built for people who want high performance without the hassle. This model uses LiDAR, the same kind of tech used in self-driving cars, to “see” the pool layout. Additionally, it features dual pumps to move more water and uses wireless charging, so you don’t have to plug anything in.

The company’s goal is to make the robot do the thinking so you don’t have to.

Using these sensors and smart algorithms allows the robots to handle pools of all shapes and sizes more efficiently. The pool-cleaning robots aim to reduce the time humans spend maintaining the pool and increase the time they spend actually swimming in it.

WYBOTICS added that the machines are moving toward being fully autonomous.