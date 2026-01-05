Listen to Article

Samsung unveiled its new R95H model at CES 2026, and its size is anything but modest. At 130 inches, it is the biggest Micro RGB display they’ve ever made. However, the size isn’t the only thing worth discussing. Samsung is trying something different with the design, making the TV look more like a piece of architecture than a standard screen.

Samsung Integrates AI and Connectivity

The TV uses what they call a “Timeless Frame.” It is a thin, refined border that makes the screen look like it’s floating. Instead of a giant black box on the wall, it looks like a wide window. Samsung also built the speakers directly into that frame. This helps the sound feel like it’s coming straight from the action on the screen, which is usually a struggle for TVs this big.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

“Micro RGB represents the peak of our picture quality innovation, and the new 130-inch model takes that vision even further,” said Hun Lee, Executive Vice President at Samsung Electronics. “We’re reviving the spirit of our original design philosophy introduced more than a decade ago to deliver an unmistakably premium display, engineered with technology for a new generation.”

Micro RGB technology uses tiny LEDs to create an image, hitting 100% of the BT.2020 color gamut. As a result, the colors look very close to what you’d see in real life. They also added a “glare-free” coating. This is helpful because a screen this large usually acts like a giant mirror when the lights are on.

Inside, the TV uses AI to sharpen the picture and fix dull colors. Additionally, it includes a “Vision AI Companion.” You can use it for voice searches or to get recommendations. It even has tools like Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity built-in, so the TV works more like a large computer when you need it to.

While the TV may not fit in every living room, it shows where display tech is headed.