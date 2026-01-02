If you’re projecting onto a corner or a wrinkly curtain, the “3D Auto Keystone” tries to straighten the image out automatically.

Setting up a portable projector is usually a pain. You spend ten minutes propping it up on books or fiddling with the focus, only for the image to look like a lopsided trapezoid. Samsung is trying to fix that with its new Freestyle+, which they just showed off ahead of CES 2026.

The biggest change here isn’t how it looks, but how it thinks. It still has that compact, cylindrical shape, but Samsung has now added something called AI OptiScreen. You simply point the projector at a surface, and it will figure out the rest. If you’re projecting onto a corner or a wrinkly curtain, the “3D Auto Keystone” tries to straighten the image out automatically. It even checks the color of your wall so the movie doesn’t look weirdly tinted.

Combining Portability With AI

Hun Lee, an EVP at Samsung, says the goal is to make tech that “adapts naturally to how people live.” He explained that “by combining true portability with intelligent AI… The Freestyle+ makes it easier to enjoy a consistent, high-quality experience wherever you are.”

And that’s the main draw. It’s light, and it rotates 180 degrees, so you can literally point it at the ceiling while lying in bed. It’s also twice as bright as the last version, hitting 430 ISO Lumens. Now, that won’t replace a massive 4K TV in a sunny living room, but it’s a big jump for a device you can throw in a backpack.

The projector is also a bit of a standalone hub. It has the Samsung Gaming Hub and TV Plus built-in, so you don’t really need to plug in a Roku or a console if you have decent Wi-Fi. It even has a 360-degree speaker, so the sound doesn’t just come out of one side.

So, what’s the catch? We’ll have to see how it handles real-world lighting once it launches later this year. But for anyone who wants a big screen without the big setup, this looks like a solid step forward.