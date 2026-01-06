Listen to Article

CES 2026 took a futuristic turn with the debut of LG CLOiD. This is a home robot designed to take over the chores you probably hate doing. During its time at CES, whoever stops by LG’s booth will have the chance to watch CLOiD demonstrate its cooking abilities.

However, according to LG, it’s more than a kitchen helper. Once you leave for work, CLOiD is built to handle the laundry. It can start the wash, move things to the dryer, and even fold and stack your clothes when they’re done. The idea is to reach a “Zero Labor Home” where you can relax instead of scrubbing floors or matching socks. People attending CES will have the opportunity to see it fold laundry for themselves as well.

The Robot’s Hardware

CLOiD resembles a person on wheels, featuring a head, a torso that can tilt up and down, and two flexible arms. The torso can adjust its height to make it easier to reach things on the floor or up on a counter.

Each arm has seven joints, which gives it almost the same range of motion as a human arm. And the hands are impressive too. They have five fingers that move independently, allowing the robot to pick up delicate objects without dropping them. The base is wheeled and has a low center of gravity, which also makes the robot less likely to tip over if someone bumps into it.

The Brains and Joints That Make Chores Easier

Essentially, the robot’s head is the brain of the operation. It has a display for “facial expressions” and a speaker to talk to you, while its cameras and sensors help it learn your schedule and how your house is laid out. LG calls the interior technology “Physical AI.”

The robot uses vision models to turn what it sees into an understanding of the room. It recognizes your appliances and knows that a verbal command like “make breakfast” means it needs to open the fridge.

One of the major issues with building a robot that moves naturally is the cost of it, and it’s often difficult to do. That’s why LG is also launching a new brand called AXIUM, which specializes in joints, or actuators, that power the robot. LG is using its history of making high-end appliance motors to build these joints so they are light, strong, and efficient.

A Smart Network of Appliances

In addition to the CLOiD robot, the company wants to turn every appliance into a “smart” helper. This might mean refrigerators with doors that open as you walk up or vacuums that clear obstacles out of their own way.

“The LG CLOiD home robot is designed to naturally engage with and understand the humans it serves, providing an optimized level of household help,” says Steve Baek, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company.

LG states that it wants to make most chores around the house a thing of the past. If this works, your home may one day take care of itself while you spend your time on things you enjoy.