These nails use electrophoretic nanopolymers to alter color electronically rather than using paint.

Even if you’re not hand-painting the nail art yourself, nails can be a form of self-expression. And, with a new technical marvel presented at CES 2026, this creative medium just got a lot more high-tech.

Color-Changing Press-On Nails

Gel nail polish lasts approximately two weeks, and a professional manicure can last three to four weeks. Changing nails or nail colors requires prep time, careful application, drying time, and patience to avoid smudges. This means that swapping out colors and intricate designs is an infrequent process that can also take hours.

That may soon be changing thanks to iPolish, a digital beauty brand that just introduced app-controlled press-on nails capable of changing color in seconds – with no polish or salon visit required. Designed to resemble classic acrylic press-ons, the nails use electrophoretic nanopolymers, a technology comparable to e-ink displays, to alter color electronically rather than using paint.

The tech pairs with the iPolish mobile app (available for iOS and Android), allowing users to select a shade from a digital palette. Then, a handheld activation device called the Magic Wand updates the nail color to the selected shade. Once applied, the color will remain stable without continuous power.

When the technology was demonstrated live at CES 2026, the nails were capable of rotating through more than 300 to 400 shades, with each shade taking only a few seconds to apply.

The kit includes multiple sets of press-on nails, the activation device, basic application tools, and access to the companion app. Individual replacement nails will also be available. Pre-orders for the kit are currently open, and shipping is expected to begin around June 2026.

With a wide range of color varieties, from neutrals to neons, this would allow nail enthusiasts to match colors to their outfits, activities, or mood of the day, rather than having to settle on one color or design for weeks on end.