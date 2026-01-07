The new GE Profile has a barcode scanner, cameras, and sensors to help with food & grocery management.

Ahead of CES 2026, GE Profile introduced its new 27.9 Cu. Ft. Smart 4-Door French-Door Refrigerator. General Electric believes the new GE Profile is more than your average fridge because it is designed to act as a “Kitchen Assistant” that manages your groceries and suggests recipes based on what you actually have on hand.

A Handy Kitchen Assistant

The standout feature is a built-in barcode scanner located right in the door’s dispenser. For example, if you’re on the last drop of ketchup, you can scan the bottle before tossing it. Then, the fridge adds that specific brand and size to a digital list in the SmartHQ app. This list can be shared with family members or synced directly to Instacart for delivery.

Additionally, fresh fruits and vegetables without barcodes can be added to the same list using voice commands or adding them straight from the app.

“The GE Profile™ Smart Refrigerator with Kitchen Assistant builds on our legacy of kitchen breakthroughs by delivering solutions that adapt to real lives and solve universal stressors such as meal decision fatigue and grocery shopping,” said Jason May, executive product director of French-door refrigeration at GE Appliances. “We’re creating intuitive experiences that feel natural and effortless, turning the refrigerator into a true kitchen companion that evolves with families over time.”

Reducing Food Waste

One of the biggest frustrations in any kitchen is finding rotten food at the back of the drawer. To address this frustration, GE included a feature called FridgeFocus. It uses a small camera tucked into an LED bar to take high-resolution snapshots of your crisper drawers.

While you’re at the store and can’t remember if you have an item at home or not, you can check the app for a live look inside the drawers. As a result, it prevents overbuying and saves money by ensuring you use what you have before it goes bad. If you’re worried about privacy, the camera has a physical shutter you can slide closed at any time.

A Smarter Fridge for the Kitchen

Additionally, the fridge features an 8-inch touchscreen “command center.” It provides weather updates and displays new recipes every month from GE’s partners. If you find a recipe you like but don’t have a specific ingredient, you can add it to your shopping list with one tap.

Other additions include “Hands-free AutoFill.” This feature uses sensors to fill a water bottle to the exact ounce. According to GE, the new model will be available in April 2026. While the fridge is a pretty significant upgrade from last year’s model, it comes with a hefty price tag. The new model has new tools and a suggested MSRP of $4,899.