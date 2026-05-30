Have you ever looked up at a night sky full of stars and suddenly felt tiny? Or maybe you listened to a piece of music that gave you goosebumps. That feeling is awe. For a long time, people thought awe was just a nice, fleeting emotion. But lately, scientists have been studying it closely. They are discovering that awe can do some pretty amazing things to our minds and bodies.

What Awe Does to Your Body

It turns out that experiencing awe is actually good for your health. When you feel awe, your nervous system takes a break. It calms down. Researchers have found that people who experience these moments regularly have lower levels of inflammation. High inflammation is linked to things like heart disease and depression, so lowering it is a big deal.

But it goes beyond physical health. Awe also changes how we treat each other. When we feel small in a big, beautiful world, our egos shrink too. We stop thinking so much about our own problems. Studies show that after experiencing awe, people become more generous. They are more likely to help a stranger or share what they have.

Advertisement

Finding Awe in Everyday Places

The best part is that you don’t have to climb Mount Everest to feel this. You can find it in your daily routine. It can happen during your morning commute. Maybe it’s the way the sunrise hits the buildings, or the sheer engineering of the bridge you are driving across. It could just be watching an ant carry something twice its size on the sidewalk. These are called micro-moments of awe.

Think about the technology and world around us. We live in a time where we can see images from deep space on a phone in our pocket. We can cross oceans in hours. Sometimes we get used to these things, and they become boring. But if you pause and really think about how incredible they are, you get that little spark of awe back.

How to Start Your Day

Tomorrow morning, try to look for something that makes you stop for a second. Don’t look at your phone while you walk. Look up at the trees, notice the architecture of a building, or just listen to the sounds of the city. It takes less than a minute, but it can change your whole day. It’s a simple, free way to take care of your brain and feel a little more connected to the rest of the world.