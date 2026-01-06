Listen to Article

Cooking has always combined art and science, but Samsung’s latest CES 2026 announcement adds something new: active intelligence.

Samsung has expanded on its “Companion to AI Living” concept by introducing the Vision AI Companion. This technology is part of their 2026 lineup, which also features the new 130-inch Micro RGB TVs, but it stands out for its usefulness in the kitchen.

From Screen to Stove

The Vision AI Companion helps turn inspiration into dinner. When you watch a cooking show, the AI looks at the video to figure out what dish is being made. It then checks with the Samsung Family Hub refrigerator to see what ingredients you have.

A Creative Partner

This is where “Co-Creation” happens. Instead of listing a recipe you might not be able to make, the system acts as a digital sous-chef. It sees what ingredients you have and suggests real-time modifications or new meal plans based on your stock.

It changes the kitchen experience from worrying about what to buy to thinking about what you can make with what you have. By taking care of planning and tracking ingredients, the Vision AI Companion lets home cooks enjoy the creative side of cooking.