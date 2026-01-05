The company that developed the steering wheel states that the purpose of the foldable component is to enhance space when not in use.

Listen to Article

Autoliv and Tensor are redesigning the steering wheel for autonomous vehicles. The two companies are showing off a foldable steering wheel designed for the new Tensor Robocar at CES 2026. When the car is driving itself, the wheel folds up and hides in the dashboard. When a person wants to drive, it pops back out.

The company states that the foldable concept addresses the space that a steering wheel takes up in autonomous vehicles when it’s not in use. If a car is driving itself in Level 4 mode, that wheel is just a big piece of plastic in the way. By making it retractable, the cabin opens up. It gives people more legroom and space to relax while the car handles the road.

A Foldable Steering Wheel Frees Up Space

Safety is the biggest question here. For example, if the wheel is gone, where does the airbag go? Autoliv addresses this with an adaptive system. When the wheel is out for manual driving, the airbag inside the wheel is active. But when the wheel is hidden, the car switches to a different airbag built into the dashboard. Both setups are designed to offer the same level of protection.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

“Automotive safety can no longer follow a one-size-fits-all philosophy. We asked ourselves how to make safety intelligent and adaptive—creating a system that seamlessly aligns with the driver’s needs,” said Fabien Dumont, Executive Vice President & Chief Technology Officer of Autoliv. “Our collaboration with Tensor delivers precisely that: a steering solution that enhances both safety and comfort by adapting to the vehicle’s mode.”

Tensor plans to start mass-producing the Robocar in the second half of 2026. It will be sold in the US, Europe, and the Middle East.

“Fully self-driving technology provides a groundbreaking user experience, but manual driving in certain scenarios is still desired by many people. Our dual-mode approach with a foldable steering wheel combines the best of both worlds and gives customers the freedom to choose,” said Jay Xiao, CEO of Tensor.

“Foldable steering wheels previously existed only in concept cars—now we are bringing this innovation to volume-production vehicles for everyday use.”