Elon Musk responds to an AI movie trailer claiming that Grok could make full movies by the end of the year.

Elon Musk recently claimed that his company, xAI, might have fully watchable, AI-generated movies ready by the end of this year. It seems like a big leap, but there are reasons why people are paying attention.

An AI Movie Trailer

The discussion started when a creator called Heavy Pulp released a trailer for an ancient epic made with xAI’s new tool, Grok Imagine Video 1.5. People noticed how well it kept characters looking the same throughout. Normally, AI videos struggle with this, and characters often change appearance between shots. In this trailer, the faces and styles stayed consistent, which is a big achievement for AI video.

See how @heavypulp made a trailer worthy of the big screen with this powerful new model: pic.twitter.com/SJZLukphr2 — xAI (@xai) June 17, 2026

What sets this model apart is how it handles audio. Most AI video tools only make silent clips, so you have to add music or sound effects later. This new tool creates dialogue, background noise, and sound effects all at once. When you watch the trailer, the audio matches what’s happening on screen. It’s not perfect yet, but it feels much closer to a real movie than earlier attempts.

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Full AI Movies

Full movies by the end of this year https://t.co/kkBrngWA0X — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 17, 2026

Musk believes this technology could be ready for a full-length movie in just a few months, which is a very ambitious goal. Even as tools improve, making a movie is about more than just creating impressive visuals. It also requires a strong story, good pacing, and emotional moments to keep viewers interested for an hour and a half. Creating a short trailer is one thing, but making a whole film that holds attention is a much bigger challenge.

It’s still uncertain if we’ll see an AI-made movie in theaters or on streaming platforms by December. Critics say these models still have trouble with logic and deep storytelling. Even if the video looks sharp and the audio is well-timed, that doesn’t guarantee the movie will feel meaningful. There have been many tech demos that look great at first but don’t hold up when used for bigger projects.

If xAI can move from making short, flashy trailers to creating full-length, coherent stories this quickly, it could change how we think about making movies. Right now, there’s a mix of excitement and doubt. We’ll find out soon if Musk’s timeline is realistic or if AI-made films are still a few years away, or even possible.