The UK is aiming to accelerate nuclear fusion energy. With a £45 million investment, the government is launching a new supercomputer called ‘Sunrise.’ This machine is set to be the most powerful AI supercomputer in the world, specifically dedicated to fusion energy.

Located at the Culham Campus in Oxfordshire, Sunrise is expected to start running this June. It’s the first major piece of what the government calls an “AI Growth Zone,” a hub designed to speed up the development of clean energy.

Accelerating Fusion Energy

Fusion has always been incredibly difficult for engineers and scientists to figure out. To make it work, scientists have to manage extreme heat and complex physics. Sunrise will help by handling massive amounts of data to simulate how plasma behaves and how new materials hold up under pressure.

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A group of big names like AMD, Dell, Intel, and the University of Cambridge are all working together on this. By using these high-speed simulations, often called “digital twins,” the team can test designs in a virtual world before building them in the real one.

“We can be proud that Britain will lead the way on research, innovation and skills for a future of limitless fusion energy,” Lord Vallance, Minister for Science, Innovation, Research, and Nuclear, said. “By backing our fusion industry, we are not only securing our future energy independence, but from innovation and research to engineers, we are also providing the skilled clean energy jobs of the future for British people.”

Supporting Fusion With a Supercomputer

The goal is for Sunrise to support the STEP Fusion program, which aims to show that fusion can actually provide power to the grid by the 2040s. It will also help the LIBRTI program work on self-sufficient fuel cycles.

While the focus is on fusion, the technology used here will likely help other clean energy projects and the UK’s broader climate goals. This move follows a £36 million investment into the Cambridge supercomputing center earlier this year, proving that the UK is serious about using AI to turn difficult research into real-world solutions.