Find out how living simulations can help identify solutions to complex chronic diseases like diabetes with metabolic digital twins.

The Metabolic AI Digital Twin

The true breakthrough relates to the production of the AI digital twin™. By leveraging a network of wearable sensors, such as CGMs and fitness trackers, advanced AI can create an individual’s unique metabolic signature. For those living with Type 2 diabetes, this enables the creation of a personalized health roadmap that identifies a path to remission without the traditional “trial and error” approach to medicine.

Clinical Success and Tangible Results

The inspiration behind this technology is matched by its documented real-world impact. According to a landmark study published in NEJM Catalyst, the results of this digital transition are significant. A vast majority of participants (71%) achieved Type 2 diabetes remission (A1C < 6.5%) while eliminating almost all medications. Furthermore, nine out of ten patients (90%+) allowed for a significant reduction or stopped using supplemental insulin.

Beyond improved health, the technology ensures future financial sustainability. A recent Twin Health report proves this model is highly efficient. The data indicates an average $9,047 reduction in annual costs per member, driven largely by a $4,690 drop in pharmacy spend as patients no longer require expensive chronic medications.

The Future of Specialized Production

The innovation of metabolic digital twins is only the beginning. This same model is currently being adapted for the production of treatments for hypertension and liver disease. By creating actionable insights from biological data, we are witnessing the innovation of a future in which disease is reversed, not just managed. This represents the ultimate inspiration for a healthier tomorrow.