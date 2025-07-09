Listen to Article

Additive Catchments and Google Cloud have announced a strategic partnership aimed at improving river health across the UK through AI-powered, cloud-based infrastructure. Unveiled at the Google Cloud Summit London, the collaboration centers on Additive Catchments’ CMaaS® (Catchment Monitoring as a Service) platform, which delivers real-time, high-integrity environmental data to regulators, utilities, investors, and communities.

LONDON, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today at the Google Cloud Summit London, Additive Catchments and Google Cloud announced a strategic collaboration to scale trusted, AI-powered infrastructure for river health in the UK. Their goal: to make high-integrity, real-time environmental data available across entire catchments, enabling better decision-making by regulators, utilities, investors, and more. These insights can help these stakeholders unlock cleaner water, healthier ecosystems, and faster, more confident compliance with environmental regulations.

At the heart of the two companies’ collaboration is CMaaS® (Catchment Monitoring as a Service), Additive Catchments’ flagship platform, which provides a real-time diagnostic layer for rivers and delivers environmental data, AI-powered early warnings, and interactive dashboards. Designed for regulators, utilities, investors, and communities, the platform is supported by a network of technology and delivery partners – including Capgemini, Siemens, The Rivers Trust, and AtkinsRéalis.

Leveraging Google Cloud technologies like BigQuery, Vertex AI, Earth Engine, and Looker, CMaaS® delivers instant, high-integrity insights across river basins.

“This alliance combines the agility and environmental expertise of Additive Catchments with the scale and technical excellence of Google Cloud,” said Rob Passmore, CEO of Additive Catchments. “It ensures clients have access to consistent, secure, and credible data services, driving a new standard of innovation in environmental decision-making.”

To enable delivery at scale, Additive Catchments brought on Capgemini as its lead implementation and cloud integration partner. Building on its longstanding core partnership with Google Cloud, Capgemini brings a proven track record in environmental data engineering, digital governance, and AI-led transformation. Its role ensures that CMaaS® can be deployed reliably and effectively across diverse catchments, combining technical strength with delivery excellence.

“By combining the scale of Google Cloud, the delivery power of Capgemini, and the intelligence of Additive Catchments, we’re establishing a world-class foundation for scalable water resilience,” said Quinton Davies, CTO at Additive Catchments. “This is not just a UK solution, it’s a globally exportable model for digital catchment management.”

“We’re proud to collaborate with Additive Catchments to address one of the world’s most urgent environmental challenges,” said Maureen Costello, Vice President, UKI and SSA at Google Cloud. “This work is a clear example of how cloud technology, applied responsibly, can support large-scale ecosystem resilience and foster greater public trust.”

This partnership reflects rising demand for trusted, transparent environmental infrastructure. It demonstrates how civic ventures, hyperscalers and integrators can co-design systems that foster public confidence, regulatory alignment and collective action.

