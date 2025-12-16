Listen to Article

LG Electronics is introducing an all-new AI Cabin Platform for vehicles, which it will unveil at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The in-vehicle solution leverages generative AI as the company aims to shift the industry from software-defined vehicles (SDV) to AI-defined vehicles (AIDV).

An AI Cockpit

The core of the system lies in its use of advanced generative AI models. For example, the system utilizes vision language models (VLMs), large language models (LLMs), and image generation models. These models are integrated into the vehicle’s infotainment (IVI) system, or the central, in-car computer. Together, the combination creates an intelligent, context-aware experience for drivers.

Additionally, the platform operates using high-performance computing (HPC) systems and is powered by Qualcomm Technologies Inc.’s Snapdragon Cockpit Elite.

With this partnership, complex AI calculations can be processed directly on the device within the vehicle. As a result, drivers get stable, real-time operation. According to LG, it also enhances data security and privacy because it eliminates vulnerabilities associated with communicating with external cloud servers.

Personalized AI Assistance

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

The system’s primary benefit is its ability to offer personalized, proactive assistance. By analyzing the driving environment and the driver’s condition using data streamed from internal and external vehicle cameras, the platform provides real-time guidance tailored to the exact situation.

For example, if the system detects a vehicle beginning to merge and concludes that the driver hasn’t noticed, it proactively alerts the driver: “A car is merging ahead. Please keep your eyes on the road and drive safely.”

Beyond safety, the system enhances the overall cabin experience by generating customized infotainment user interfaces that adapt seamlessly to external conditions. If a driver is listening to music on a snowy evening, the system can generate a matching background for the music playback screen. Additionally, it can offer context-aware suggestions, like: “It’s a beautiful snowy night. Shall I recommend some winter-themed songs?”

Seok-hyun Eun, president of the LG Vehicle Solution Company, said, “With the LG AI Cabin Platform, we are creating mobility that not only understands drivers, but responds proactively to their needs and preferences, making every journey uniquely personal.”