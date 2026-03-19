Among the pieces that museum visitors touched is the Veiled Christ, which is one of the most renowned pieces in the history of sculpture.

At the Sansevero Chapel Museum in Naples, dozens of visually impaired visitors participated in a rare tactile experience, allowing them to touch celebrated artworks.

Tactile Art Exhibit

Among the pieces that the museum visitors touched is the Veiled Christ, which is one of the most renowned pieces in the history of sculpture. The museum event called La meraviglia a portata di mano – Wonder within reach – was organized in partnership with the Italian Union of the Blind and Visually Impaired of Naples.

Approximately 80 blind and partially sighted visitors had the chance to interact with the marble sculptures. They were guided through the exhibition by guides who are also visually impaired, making accessibility a central focus of the experience.

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Chiara Locovardi, a guide, told the state agency Ansa: “The veil covering Christ is extraordinary. It’s impossible to understand how Sanmartino managed to create it. The veil defies explanation – for those who can see and for those who cannot. When you touch it, you can feel the veins pulsing beneath.”

The protective barrier was removed from the sculptures for the exhibition. Participants wore latex gloves, allowing them to explore the exhibits through touch. The tactile route will also extend to the reliefs at the feet of the sculptures La Pudicizia and Il Disinganno.

Maria Alessandra Masucci, the president of the Sansevero Chapel Museum, said: “This initiative forms part of our wider programme to create a cultural space that is inclusive and accessible through dedicated pathways and tools tailored to the different needs of museum visitors.”

“Art must not be a privilege reserved for sight,” said Giuseppe Ambrosino of the Italian Union of the Blind and Visually Impaired. “Accessibility projects such as this transform a museum into a place of genuine inclusion, affirming that art belongs to everyone. In this case, visitors will not only be allowed to touch the marble sculpture; beauty itself will be able to flow through the hands and reach straight to the heart.”