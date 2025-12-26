The new Constellation Ball has all-new crystals that double the amount of the previous version.

New York City’s Times Square celebration for the New Year is getting a long-awaited facelift. As the country prepares for 2026, a new centerpiece will help us ring in the new year. The latest New Year’s Eve ball dropping this year is known as the Constellation Ball. This is the ninth iteration of the world-famous New Year’s Eve ball, a tradition that began in 1907.

The Constellation Ball replaces the previous version, which has been in service since 2008, and will serve as the focal point of the annual countdown. Additionally, the ball is designed to incorporate updated technology and a new look for a new year.

Creating the Constellation Ball

The new ball’s concept and design come from Jamestown, a real estate investment firm that owns and operates One Times Square. Jamestown collaborated with Waterford, the ball’s official crystal provider. After nearly three decades of tradition, the triangular crystal design, which has been used since 1999, will be replaced with handcrafted circular crystal discs.

Moreover, the fabrication of the crystals is part of a new creative series called the “Infinite Edition.” This series will include an annual design refresh. For the 2025 debut, workers and guest installers participated in the final installation of the crystal elements. The ball’s construction is part of a $550 million redevelopment of One Times Square into a year-round destination.

Features and Appearance of the New Year’s Eve Ball

To add to the spectacle, the constellation Ball is the largest and most technically advanced version yet. The ball measures 12.5 feet in diameter and weighs approximately 12,350 pounds. Additionally, it’s covered in 5,280 Waterford crystal discs, nearly double the number of crystals in the previous version. These circular crystals range in diameter from 1.5 inches to 3 inches to 4 inches.

Each crystal size features a unique pattern corresponding to the “Infinite Edition” theme that we previously mentioned. The different patterns include “Infinite Joy,” “Infinite Light,” and “Infinite Beginnings.” Additionally, the ball is illuminated by thousands of LED light pucks capable of displaying millions of colors.

Its features also include a modernized control system and a real-time interactive audio system that allows the lights to react and generate designs based on the music or other audio inputs. Furthermore, the circular crystals were chosen to increase surface coverage and capture the appearance of celestial bodies.