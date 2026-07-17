Learn how the world cup is transforming fandom into an interactive experience for Gen Z and millennial fans worldwide.

Soccer is taking over the world this summer. The 2026 Men’s World Cup is underway across North America, but the real magic is happening off the field. This tournament is showing us how global tech and social media can bring people together in totally unexpected ways.

Fandom used to mean just sitting on a couch and watching a game on TV. Today, it is an interactive, global community. Gen Z and millennial fans are completely rewriting the playbook, using platforms like TikTok and Snapchat to create their own cultural moments.

From Viral Chants to City Streets

Take the “Viking Row,” for example. A Norwegian schoolteacher created a rhythmic, seated rowing chant on social media before the tournament started. Now, it is a massive viral phenomenon. Thousands of fans are sitting on the ground in places like Times Square, linking arms, and rowing in perfect unison. Even politicians in the Norwegian Parliament joined in.

At the same time, Dutch fans are flooding cities like Monterrey, Mexico, doing their famous left-right jumping dance down the streets. These videos are getting millions of views, inspiring everyday people from Kansas to Qatar to copy the steps and join the fun.

Breaking Stereotypes with Tech

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Technology is breaking down old sports stereotypes. Soccer crowds used to have a reputation for being aggressive or overly intense. Now, social media algorithms are pushing high-emotion, joyful videos to the top of our feeds. We are seeing everyday people fumbling through dances, laughing, and sharing pieces of their culture with strangers.

It is also changing how we experience the games. Top creators are giving fans an inside look at the stadiums, matchday outfits, and fan villages. Players themselves are using custom digital tools to share candid, behind-the-scenes moments right from the locker rooms. You do not need an expensive stadium ticket to feel like you are part of the action.

A New Way to Connect

This is where inspiration meets production. A simple idea from a single fan can instantly turn into a global movement. Data shows that this digital connection is actually converting passive observers into die-hard fans in real time. Nearly half of new Gen Z soccer fans say social media is the exact reason they started caring about the sport.

The 2026 World Cup is proving that technology does not have to isolate us. When used creatively, it builds bridges. It turns a massive, intimidating world into a giant, connected community where everyone can share a dance, a laugh, and a chant.