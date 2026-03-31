The Smithsonian’s Hirshhorn Museum recently announced its first acquisitions for Hiroshi Sugimoto’s reimagined Sculpture Garden, leading up to its re-opening in October 2026.

New Sculpture Garden Acquisitions

The new acquisitions include sculptures by eight prominent artists: Mark Grotjahn, Raven Halfmoon, Lauren Halsey, Izumi Kato, Liz Larner, Woody De Othello, Chatchai Puipia, and Pedro Reyes. Each of the large installations has been acquired specifically for the project.

“As we near the completion of the Sculpture Garden’s renovation, we are pleased to share the first details of eight acquisitions that will soon be placed on display,” said Hirshhorn Director Melissa Chiu. “This revitalization was envisioned to showcase art of the 21st century while honoring the Modernist icons already at the heart of our collection. These first additions demonstrate how the Garden will serve as a vibrant stage for contemporary voices on our National Mall for years to come.”

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Beginning in November 2022, the redesign project considers the museum’s original design while adding infrastructure improvements and creating space that’s adaptable based on the needs of modern visitors and artists. A few of the reported improvements include better ground-level visibility, doubling the number of entrance and exit ramps, increasing areas of shade, adding more than three times the previous seating, and more.

Among the newly acquired works, Halfmoon’s Dancing at Dusk is made of carved stone figures stacked vertically and wearing a headpiece similar to the attire worn by female Caddo dancers. Puipia’s bronze sculpture Wish You Were Here depicts the lower half of a reclining figure.

Cool Composition by Othello, a cartoonish drooping box fan covered in green automotive paint, will be installed in the east overlook to allow visitors to rest in the shade. And Halsey’s Keepers of the Krown (Antoinette Grace Halsey) features a column wrapped with references ranging from ancient Egypt to the artist’s hometown of South Central Los Angeles, with a portrait of her grandmother at the top.

“Artists know what artists and audiences need,” the museum’s director, Melissa Chiu, tells The Art Newspaper. “Our collection is now modern and contemporary. Sugimoto is adding his layer to the palimpsest, one that will allow us to share our collection of modern and contemporary art.”