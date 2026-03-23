The National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., recently announced the acquisition of nearly 600 works for its permanent collection.

The items, which span from the 17th century through today, include 35 Civil War photographs by Alexander Gardner, George N. Barnard, and Andrew Joseph Russell, alongside pieces by Dan Flavin, Barbara Kruger, Claire Fontaine, and Pepón Osorio.

The National Gallery Adds Hundreds of New Pieces

“As stewards of the nation’s collection, we are honored to continue expanding our holdings with significant works that tell new stories and deepen our collection across mediums, highlighting artistic developments throughout history and uplifting ongoing innovation by contemporary artists,” chief curatorial and conservation officer E. Carmen Ramos said in a statement. “This group of acquisitions unites works of profound historical relevance with work by living artists continuing to shape artistic dialogues, expanding key areas of our collection, particularly in the fields of photography and sculpture.”

Many of the new acquisitions mark the first by their respective authors to enter the National Gallery’s collection, including pieces by artists like Fernández, Osorio, and Salman Toor, as well as 17th-century Italian engraver Teresa del Pò and 18th-century Swiss painter Anna Waser.

Other acquisitions strengthen the museum’s existing collections from notable artists, including the first drawing by Italian artist Giorgio De Chirico to enter the collection and a major work by Jacques Lipchitz that showcases his use of cubism in the sculptural realm.

“Our latest acquisitions highlight the National Gallery’s commitment to showcasing artistic excellence by deepening our collection holdings, with the aim of providing nuanced explorations of art history over many centuries,” NGA director Kaywin Feldman said in a statement. “The works entering our collection spark awe and invite reflection on the history of human creativity and expression. We look forward to sharing these perspectives with our audiences as we continue to seek new ways of illustrating the vital artistic traditions that shape how we see the world.”