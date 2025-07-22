Listen to Article

LG Electronics USA has announced the winners of its third annual LG Wonderbox Showcase, a 3D digital art contest celebrating college-level artists who creatively embody the theme “Life’s Good When You Protect Wildlife.” Inspired by NBC’s 10-part nature documentary series The Americas, the competition invited students to submit original anamorphic 3D animations spotlighting endangered species and promoting environmental awareness.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LG Electronics USA is proud to announce the winners of the third annual LG Wonderbox Showcase, a 3D digital art contest tailored for college-level art students. The unveiling occurred during an episode of “Access Daily with Mario & Kit” on July 21, featuring the finalists and their artistic innovation and inspiring thought-provoking creativity through art.

College-level creatives were invited to submit original 3D anamorphic art that inspires a better future for the Earth and its creatures by embodying the showcase’s theme – “Life’s Good When You Protect Wildlife.” The Wonderbox Competition seeks to artistically highlight endangered and vulnerable species in their native habitats through animations that create immersive digital worlds. These animations reveal moments of curiosity, wonder, and inspiration, recognizing that every species has a story to tell and a role to play in sustaining life on our planet.

“In this year’s Wonderbox program, we witnessed an exciting blend of artistic talent and innovation,” said Jeannie Lee, Director of Corporate Marketing at LG Electronics. “LG extends congratulations to the winners whose creations not only captured the program’s theme but also demonstrated the incredible potential of creativity through art. Each submission embodied our belief in optimism, and we are proud to feature the winning entries on our Times Square billboard, allowing the world to appreciate these exceptional works of art.”

Taking first-place is Matthew Leung with his artwork titled, “LG x Sea Otter,” which depicts a colorful environment that showcases a Sea Otter’s habitat and lifestyle and conveys a powerful message about cleaning up litter and keeping the oceans clean. “I wanted to show the negative impacts of pollution and demonstrate that the Sea Otter actually does its part by picking up a bottle and bringing it to the surface,” said Leung when describing his submission. “To me, this embodies Life’s Good but it can’t stay that way if we don’t do our part too.”

The second-place winner is the collaborative artwork from Ellesting Zhu, Dongmin Mok, and Zhiqi Liu titled “Don’t Let Them Disappear.” While researching endangered species, the team was especially drawn to the Yacare Caiman said the ‘Don’t Let Them Disappear’ team. “Their rough armored skin may protect them in the wild but not from threats. Along the way, we discovered that the butterfly has been seen drinking the tears of caimans. That small, unexpected moment inspired us to merge both species into a scene to show how deeply connected they are to each other. Sadly, both species are still facing serious threats from human activity and habitat loss. We want to use our creativity and skill to help protect endangered species.”

Vinh Vo secured the third-place position with their piece titled “Hope for the Blue,” which depicts an endangered blue whale swimming through a ruined city to guide a young diver on a journey of healing and unity. Vo explains that “Together, they become a symbol of hope—reflecting LG’s vision for a smarter, more compassionate future where life is truly good.”

The competition, overseen by a panel of respected artists and influential figures —namely Mike Gunton, Holly Spearing and Carey Stanton—judged student submissions based on creative storytelling, technical skill, scientific accuracy and meaningful point of view.

To further acknowledge the outstanding talent displayed in the competition, LG is granting cash prizes to the winners: Matthew in first place will receive $25,000, Zhiqi Liu’s team will receive $10,000 and Vinh Vo will receive $5,000. In addition, the grand prize winner will receive an exclusive LG tech bundle, which includes LG’s CineBeam Q 4K UHD Projector and the LG Smart Monitor Swing, LG’s latest display, that features a versatile 32″ 4K touchscreen and a wheeled base — a truly innovative tool great for artists to create, collaborate, and showcase their visions.

Looking ahead, LG invites artists and enthusiasts to stay tuned for the 2026 LG Wonderbox Showcase, scheduled for next year. Visit www.lg.com/us/wonderbox for updates on competition dates and details.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only.