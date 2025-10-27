Listen to Article

For many toy enthusiasts, Funko Pops are a fun and stylistically distinct option that covers a wide range of pop culture and hobbies. However, for serious collectors, certain rare figures fetch prices rivaling those of fine art and vintage comics. We’re diving into the most expensive Funko Pops ever sold, uncovering the stories behind these unique and high-priced vinyl figures.

Willy Wonka and Oompa Loompa (Golden Ticket 2 Pack) – $210,000

This is a 2016 San Diego Comic-Con exclusive, with only ten units ever produced. Each was distributed through golden tickets hidden in Funko-branded chocolate bars, emulating the movie’s plot. The unique set features a gold version of Willy Wonka and an Oompa Loompa. Only four of these sets were believed to be created, with the remaining six sets potentially given to employees or friends of the business. The highest recorded sale of this Funko was in 2023 when one sold for $210,000, also making it the most expensive Funko Pop ever sold.

Clockwork Orange Funko Pop (Glow-in-the-Dark Chase) – $60,000

This Funko’s value derives from its story. The Pop was originally produced in 2012, but most units were destroyed due to licensing issues. Twelve variants were hand-signed and numbered by Funko CEO Brian Mariotti and saved from destruction, making the figure a rare and, therefore, valuable collectible among the Funko Pop community.

Since the Chase variants were originally sold by Gemini Collectibles for $350 each, their worth has increased, with one Pop sold for $60,000 in November 2022. The standard Clockwork Orange Funko is also highly sought after, selling for approximately $35,000.

Freddy Funko as Iron Man (Metallic) – $43,000

Featuring the Funko mascot as Iron Man in a metallic finish, this figure is a 2011-2013 SDCC exclusive. With an eye-catching metallic finish and only 12 units produced, the iconic mascot achieved a verified sale of $43,000 in 2022.

Other Freddy Funko variants have also become some of the most valuable Pops, including the 2019 SDCC Freddy Funko as Venom ($30,800), the 2013 SDCC Freddy Funko as Ghostrider (Metallic) ($33,500), the 2012 SDCC Freddy Funko as Beetlejuice (Glow in the Dark) ($20,000), the 2012 SDCC Freddy Funko as V (Metallic) ($24,000), and the 2011 SDCC Freddy Funko as Buzz Lightyear (Glow in the Dark) ($35,000).

Stan Lee (Superhero Platinum Metallic) – $30,800

Honoring Marvel’s legendary creator, this figure shows stan lee in a chrome-plated superhero suit. In addition to this figure’s exclusivity, with only 10 released at the 2017 LA Comic Con, they were made even more valuable as Stan Lee personally autographed each one. The combination of stan lee’s legacy and the figure’s rarity drives the value up to $30,800.

Boo Berry Chase (Glow in the Dark) – $25,000

Released as a limited edition in 2011, the Boo Berry (Glow in the Dark) Chase Funko Pop is another rare exclusive with only 24 units in existence worldwide. Paying tribute to the iconic cereal, this figure’s scarcity and niche audience caused its price to surge.

