The 10th edition of the show is scheduled to begin in October 2026.

The British Art Show, the largest recurring exhibition of contemporary art in the UK, recently announced the themes and artist list for the upcoming exhibition. The 10th edition of the show is scheduled to begin in October 2026.

Curated by Ekow Eshun, the exhibition is titled A Chorus of Strangers and asks “what forms might empathy or shared imagination take” in turbulent political times, a statement says. It adds that the show will “provide a vital overview of the most exciting art produced in the UK during the past five years”.

First launched in 1979, the show takes place every five years, with the next iteration beginning in Coventry this fall. After its initial run, it will move through four other UK cities until June 2028.

Hayward Gallery Touring, a temporary art organization producing touring exhibitions, developed and produced the show. Works have been chosen from over 30 artists, including Alex Margo Arden, Liz Johnson Artur, Alvaro Barrington, Shiraz Bayjoo, Lubna Chowdhary, Shawanda Corbett, Jesse Darling, Lindsey Mendick, and Osman Yousefzada.

Eshun’s curatorial vision involves three themes inspired by acclaimed writers and theorists.

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British Art Show 10 Themes

“Moments of Being” is inspired by Virginia Woolf and highlights dreams, memory, and the subconscious.

“Ways of Living” is inspired by Stuart Hall and examines how politics and history impact culture and identity.

“States of Nature” is inspired by the philosopher Timothy Morton’s call for a “greater awareness of our relationship with the environment”.

British Art Show 10 Venues