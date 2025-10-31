Each year, Dictionary.com calls on wordsmiths and linguists to craft an original opening to a scary story, but there’s a catch: each submission can only be 50 words. Whether eerie, chilling or darkly funny, every syllable must pack a punch and pull the reader in right away.

The theme of this year’s competition? Cursed Objects. From twisted trinkets to haunted heirlooms, participants cooked up their most skin-prickling story openings that were sure to give readers the heebie-jeebies.

To add a special twist to this year’s contest, Dictionary.com enlisted an authority on scary stories to serve as guest judge: New York Times bestselling author Kalynn Bayron . With an impressive catalogue of young adult fantasy and horror novels, including Cinderella Is Dead, This Poison Heart and You’re Not Supposed to Die Tonight, Kalynn applied her deep knowledge of suspense and storytelling to help select this year’s winning entry.

“I love a good scary story! As someone who tries my best to tell my own frightening tales, judging this year’s Haunting Hooks competition was such a blast,” said Kalynn Bayron. “I’m in awe of the creativity displayed in the submissions. It’s a tall order to inspire thrills and chills in just 50 words, but these folks got it done!”

Drum roll please…

This year’s competition featured hundreds of entries, but two haunting stories rose to the top.

Judge’s choice:

Taylor Mims cooked up a haunting passage about a mirror wrapped in a mysterious newspaper: The mirror arrived wrapped in colorless newspaper, the date smudged but the headline clear: “Family of Five Vanished.” I smiled when fingerprints formed on the glass, pale and pressing from the other side. I used to joke that I had no family. Now, the mirror had found one for me.

As a prize, Taylor will be taking home a signed copy of Kalynn’s newest release, Make Me a Monster, along with a special edition bookmark, a $100 Amazon gift card and Dictionary.com swag.

Fans’ choice:

Tim Aney captivated readers by introducing a frightening tale about a literal out-of-body experience: Through porcelain eyes, I watch the body, which used to be mine, walk away and dislimn. My dread echoes frantically inside this ancient figurine—my new oubliette. It threatened me. It wanted a body. I didn’t listen.

Tim, who won the Fans’ Choice award by receiving the most votes on Dictionary.com, will receive a $50 Amazon gift card as well as Dictionary.com merch. “Haunting Hooks is a fun and festive way to celebrate creative storytelling and highlight the power of words,” said Steve Johnson, PhD, Director of Lexicography for Dictionary Media Group at IXL Learning. “Every year, we’re blown away by the passion and participation of our community. This contest was no different—hundreds of entries showed just how many ways there are to bring a scary story to life.”

Visit Dictionary.com to learn more about the origin and meaning of your favorite scary words and find inspiration for your own horror story!