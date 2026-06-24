The uranium mining project needs to clear one more safety review before getting its license renewal.

enCore Energy Corp. cleared a major federal hurdle for its Dewey Burdock Uranium Project in South Dakota. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) gave them an Environmental Assessment and a “Finding of No Significant Impact.” This milestone officially moves the company to the final step of renewing its operating license for another 20 years.

A Smarter Way to Mine Uranium

When you think of uranium mining, you probably picture giant open pits. This project uses a process called In-Situ Recovery (ISR) that keeps surface damage to an absolute minimum.

Instead of digging massive holes, workers pump a simple mix of water and oxygen down into the wellfield. This dissolves the uranium minerals right where they sit in the ground. Then, they pump that solution back up to a central processing plant to produce “yellowcake.” This is a uranium oxide product that eventually fuels commercial nuclear power reactors. It is a proven, safe method that has been used for more than 50 years.

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Building the Basics

The Dewey Burdock Project spans 10,580 acres. Most of that is private land, but a small slice is managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). The BLM just gave enCore the green light to start building basic infrastructure on that public land. They can now put in access roads, overhead power lines, and four groundwater monitoring wells.

The NRC also set up a phased plan to protect cultural and historic sites along the way. Now, enCore needs the NRC to finish its final safety review.

“enCore is extremely pleased with both the NRC Environmental Assessment and positive Finding of No Significant Impact as well as the approval and implementation of the Programmatic Agreement. We look forward to the final steps in the NRC’s review of the renewal of the Dewey Burdock license for an additional 20-year period,” William M. Sheriff, Executive Chair of enCore Energy, said. “enCore strongly agrees with the NRC’s acknowledgment that the project provides positive economic impacts through development and operations, an important component of the Dewey Burdock Project. enCore is committed to safety and environmental stewardship in all its operations in a manner that protects the land, water, air, and people.”