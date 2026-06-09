When you enter the Bourse de Commerce in Paris, your eyes are usually drawn to the massive, 18th-century skylit dome that covers the site, and the smooth, monumental concrete cylinder designed by architect Tadao Ando. However, for the entire summer of 2026, the entire site will be made invisible by Japanese artist Fujiko Nakaya. From June until September of 2026, her installation titled Cloud #07156 will completely fill the vertiginous space formerly occupied by the museum’s architectural features.

This installation is part of the museum’s Clair-obscur exhibition, which aims to transform the famous architectural landmark into an ecosystem of pure randomness.

The Science Behind the Mist

Fujiko Nakaya is the creator of some of the most popular fogs installed in museums worldwide. Since 1970, she has designed numerous fogs for events and pavilions around the world, including her debut at the Pepsi Pavilion for Expo ’70 in Osaka. The fogs she designs are completely chemical-free and use one of the most precise mechanical engineering systems, devised decades ago by atmospheric engineer Thomas Mee.

The installation requires high-pressure pumps to push pure water through microscopic nozzles that break the water into droplets that are exactly 20-30 microns in diameter – the same size as the natural mist that exists in the atmosphere. Because of the droplets’ size, they do not fall to the ground within the installation, leaving no puddles.

A Mirror to the Sky Outside

The number 07156 refers to the meteorological code for the weather station closest to the Bourse de Commerce in Paris. This installation comprises entirely of unstable, uncontrollable pure water vapor, like the sky outside the museum’s glass dome. The cloud has no set shape and instead reacts to the environment within the installation – the temperature of the air, the humidity, and the body heat of the viewers that pass through the installation.

The Art of Disorientation

Most museum installations encourage viewers to view them from a distance. Cloud #07156, however, was specifically designed not to be viewed from outside of the installation. Viewers must enter the installation to pass through it.

During the installation, the viewer will experience disorientation as they walk through it. The massive concrete wall that was on one side of the installation will vanish into a wall of white vapor. Other visitors will appear and disappear as they walk by the viewer. By obscuring the magnificent architecture of the Bourse de Commerce, Fujiko Nakaya forces viewers to use their other senses. The mist feels good on the skin, the air is damp, and the sounds within the installation change. Thus, viewers are reminded that the best way to experience an installation is to lose sight of it entirely.