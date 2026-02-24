After 116 sets of medals given out across 16 sports, the Olympics were brought to a close with some artistic fanfare.

Held at a 2,000-year-old Roman amphitheater that once hosted gladiator games, the 2026 Winter Olympics closing ceremonies featured opera singing, elaborate costumes, electropop music, acrobatics, dance, and more.

2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

After two weeks of competition and 116 sets of medals given out across 16 sports, the Olympics were brought to a close with some artistic fanfare. The ceremony echoed some of the occurrences of its opening counterpart, including the athletes’ Parade of Nations, the raising of flags, and the respective lighting and extinguishing of the two Olympic cauldrons (in Milan and Cortina).

The ceremony reportedly had a more relaxed atmosphere than the opening ceremony, which was echoed in some of the athletes’ fashion choices. Team USA, for example, traded their opening ceremony pleated trousers and wool coats for streetwear-inspired baggy pants and puffer jackets.

In addition to speeches from International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry and the head of the Italian organizing committee, there was also the customary passing of the torch to the next Winter Games host: France.

Advertisement

The show featured a DJ set from electronic music supergroup Major Lazer, and singers MO, Nyla, and Alfa. Italian pianist Gloria Campaner also performed at the ceremony, surrounded by an array of candelabras.

Candelabras were featured heavily throughout the night to emulate the recurring motif of the “night at the opera”-themed event. Performers even dressed as candelabras at one point, moving candelabra floor lamps while being attached to a large dangling chandelier.

The ceremony also featured light shows and confetti, with additional performers including Italian singer and songwriter Achille Lauro, Italian indie pop singer Joan Thiele, and ballet dancer Roberto Bolle.

“This is the true Olympic spirit, competing, embracing, lifting each other up, whatever the result, you showed us what excellence, respect and friendship look like in a world that often forgets these values,” said Kirsty Coventry, International Olympic Committee president, addressing the athletes. “You showed us that the Olympic Games are a place for everyone, a place where sport brings us together.”