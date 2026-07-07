The 2026 FIFA World Cup is taking over North America, but the action isn’t just happening on the grass. Artists are using the tournament as a giant canvas to show how sports and community connect. By mixing old traditions with new tech, they are changing how we look at the game.

Painting the Feeling of Football

Take Cesar Canseco, an illustrator based in Mexico City. Visa recently picked him to create a piece for its global art collection, “The Art of the Draw.” Canseco doesn’t just paint a standard picture of someone kicking a ball. Instead, his style is a mix of classic Mexican muralism and bright, electric digital colors.

He focuses on what he calls the “suspended second.” This is that quiet, intense micro-moment right before a player scores or starts sprinting. Canseco uses high-contrast color fields to capture the raw emotion of the fans. He says Mexican fans leave their souls in the stadium, and he wanted his art to capture that community energy. For Canseco, the soccer field is a public square where borders vanish.

Giant Soccer Balls Take Over the City

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If you walk through New York or New Jersey this summer, you might run into some massive, six-foot-tall soccer balls. This is part of a public art project called “The Art of the Game,” organized by the non-profit ARTS 14C and the local World Cup Host Committee. They challenged 23 international artists to completely redesign the classic 32-panel soccer ball.

The results are totally unique:

Katherine Bernhardt used her signature graffiti pop-art style to cover a giant ball in bright, free-form spray paint at Rockefeller Center.

Hank Willis Thomas, a well-known conceptual artist, used bold graphics and metallic media to prompt reflection on sports, culture, and identity.

Five of these massive sculptures are even being auctioned online, with all proceeds supporting community art programs.

Why It Matters

These projects show how sports can inspire new forms of creation. Whether it is a digital painting that captures the split second before a goal or a massive spray-painted sculpture in the middle of a city plaza, these creators are proving that football is more than just a game. It is a universal language that brings people together.