Paleontologists recently discovered an entirely new species of dinosaur in the Sahara Desert. In a study published in the journal Science, researchers at the University of Chicago describe S. mirabilis, a species that stalked present-day central Africa around 95 million years ago.

New Dinosaur Species Discovered

“This find was so sudden and amazing, it was really emotional for our team,” said study co-author Paul Serano.

The new dinosaur’s head crest is shaped like a scimitar and measures approximately 20 inches long. As a new form of a Spinosaurid, the species’ anatomy showcases its evolutionary history.

One of the aspects of the finding that makes it unique is the area where it was found. Whereas previous Spinosaurid specimens have all been found in ancient coastal deposits near prehistoric shorelines, the first S. mirabilis bones were located far inland.

Considering the nearby presence of long-necked dinosaurs in river sediments, paleontologists now believe the dinosaur lived in a forested region intersected with waterways.

“I envision this dinosaur as a kind of ‘hell heron’ that had no problem wading on its sturdy legs into two meters of water, but probably spent most of its time stalking shallower traps for the many large fish of the day,” he said.

Based on findings regarding the inner vascular canals and exterior texture, researchers theorize that the cranial accessory resided in keratin and was brightly colored. Additionally, they no longer believe that Spinosaurus primarily lived and hunted in marine environments.

S. mirabilis is also the first dinosaur known to possess an interdigitating piscivorous (or “fish trap”) mouth. This involved a lower jaw with teeth that protrude out between the upper set.

“I’ll forever cherish the moment in camp when we crowded around a laptop to look at the new species for the first time,” said Serano. “That’s when the significance of the discovery really registered.”