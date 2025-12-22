Canning and preserving often start with Mason Jars, one of the most common jars for preservation.

Listen to Article

There’s something incredibly satisfying about home canning. It’s a long-standing American tradition that’s all about capturing the best of the season and tucked-away flavors to enjoy when the garden is under a foot of snow. Most people tend to reach for the classic Mason Jar. If you’re looking to get started, here are the staples you’ll see in almost every home canner’s kitchen.

Jams and Jellies

Fruit preserves are usually the “gateway” for new canners. They’re pretty forgiving because the natural sugar and acid in the fruit do most of the heavy lifting. You can use a simple “water-bath” method, basically boiling the jars, to get a perfect seal. Plus, a jar of homemade jam makes a much better gift than anything you’ll find at the store.

Tomatoes

For many canners, summer always includes canning a batch of tomatoes. Whether you’re jarring them whole, crushing them for sauce, or mixing up a spicy salsa, they are usually a better option than the tin cans from the grocery aisle. Since tomatoes are naturally acidic, they’re safe to process in a water bath. Having these on hand makes a Tuesday night spaghetti dinner feel truly homemade and makes dinner time a whole lot easier.

Pickles and Other Crunchy Veggies

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

There’s a real sense of pride in cracking open a jar of your own dill or “bread-and-butter” pickles. The secret is the mix of salt and vinegar that gives them that signature tang while keeping everything safe to eat. Once you master the basic cucumber pickle, you can branch out to things like pickled red onions or beets to add a pop of color and flavor to your meals.

Green Beans

Green beans are a pantry staple, but they’re a little different from fruits or pickles. Because they don’t have much natural acid, you can’t just boil the jars in a regular pot. You’ll need a pressure canner to get them to the right temperature for long-term storage. It’s an extra step, but having “ready-to-heat” beans on your shelf is a huge win for busy weeknights and a big step toward a self-sufficient kitchen.

Applesauce and Pie Filling

When fall rolls around, many kitchens smell like cinnamon and cloves. Canning your own applesauce or apple pie filling is a great way to deal with a big harvest. Like most fruits, apples are high-acid and very easy to water-bath. There’s nothing quite like opening a jar of homemade pie filling and having a dessert ready to go in minutes.