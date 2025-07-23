Listen to Article

The world’s largest hydropower dam is beginning construction on the Yarlung Tsangpo River in Tibet. The project reportedly has a projected annual electricity output of 300 billion kilowatt-hours.

World’s Largest Hydropower Dam

The Yarlung Tsangpo River begins on the Tibetan Plateau, merging into the Brahmaputra River as it flows into India’s northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and then moves into Bangladesh. Formal approval for the project was granted in late 2024, and it’s designed for both external markets and local energy needs in Tibet.

The dam will reportedly consist of five cascade hydropower stations, requiring a total estimated investment of $167 billion (approximately 1.2 trillion yuan). The project, also known as the Motuo Hydropower Station, will overtake the Three Gorges Dam as the world’s largest, and could generate three times more energy, according to the BBC.

According to The Guardian, environmentalists have expressed some concern about the project regarding protecting wildlife in the region. They’ve also raised concerns about significant tectonic shifting, severe landslides, and extreme geography where the dam is expected to go.

China, however, has stated that the project has been subject to a thorough scientific assessment to confirm it wouldn’t negatively impact downstream ecosystems or geological stability. They’ve also stated that the dam will contribute to climate change adaptation and disaster prevention.

According to Interesting Engineering, the government has established a new state-owned enterprise named the China Yajiang Group, which will manage and serve as the official project owner. The new company will be responsible for construction, operation, and ensuring environmental protection.

Establishing the state-owned group was a crucial measure to ensure the “smooth construction and operation” of the project, emphasising technological innovation and ecological protection, Vice-Premier Zhang Guoqing was quoted as saying at the firm’s recent inauguration ceremony.

