Longevity tourism is a growing travel trend that focuses on optimizing the healthspan, or the number of years a person lives in good health. Different from the more common wellness travel, which includes spas and focuses more on general relaxation, this type of travel focuses more on regenerative healthcare and medicine.

Longevity Tourism

Also different from medical tourism, which involves traveling to treat existing health conditions, longevity tourism involves preventative and proactive health-based activities. According to the Global Wellness Institute, this is one of the fastest-growing segments within the broader travel industry.

Destinations around the world are blending clinical expertise with luxury hospitality, including structured programs that go beyond traditional spas. Switzerland, for example, has personalized, data-driven programs specifically designed to slow the aging process.

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One such location is Clinique La Prairie, based on the shores of Lake Geneva. Here, guests can enroll in the Revitalization program and receive in-depth diagnostic testing, including a gene-aging DNA test to determine the body’s biological age. These results are used to create a custom plan combining cell therapy with holistic wellness practices, geared toward strengthening immune function and delivering measurable improvements in energy levels and long-term health.

At the One&Only One Za’abeel in Dubai, guests have access to a three-floor longevity center, beginning with an hour-long Longevity Index Assessment that evaluates key biomarkers to create a plan that may include cryotherapy, IV drip treatments, or tailored nutrition guidance.

Another aspect of longevity travel involves taking travelers to what are called Blue Zones, which is a term coined by author, researcher, and National Geographic Explorer Dan Buettner to describe regions with unusually high numbers of centenarians. Buettner’s research concluded that people in these zones live longer, healthier lives due to a combination of environment and community.

Visiting these areas allows travelers to observe habits and daily routines, taking these ideas and applying them to their own lives. In one Blue Zone, Sardinia, Italy, walking on the hilly terrain, cooking with local produce, and prioritizing time with friends and family shape the health and longevity of the area’s residents.