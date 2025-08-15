Each episode invites viewers to see the state in new and meaningful ways.

Travel South Dakota has partnered with Jeep®, Matador Network, and renowned TV host and biologist Forrest Galante to launch Unexpected South Dakota, a three-episode digital road trip series that showcases the state’s hidden gems and cultural richness. With a focus on heritage, conservation, and authentic local experiences, the series explores South Dakota through Galante’s lens of curiosity and environmental stewardship. From culinary foraging in Sioux Falls to conservation fly-fishing in the Black Hills and horseback storytelling on the grasslands, each episode invites viewers to see the state in new and meaningful ways.

PIERRE, S.D., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Travel South Dakota has partnered with Jeep®, Matador Network, and renowned adventurer and TV host Forrest Galante to launch “Unexpected South Dakota,” a three-episode series highlighting the unexpected sights, sounds, and tastes of The Mount Rushmore State.

With emphasis on preserving heritage, history, and the delicate balance of natural spaces and species that define a place, each episode shows viewers how to experience South Dakota in new and meaningful ways.

The integrated multi-brand collaboration produced video content for social, digital, and broadcast streaming platforms, culminating in three eight-minute episodes displayed on a dedicated landing page on Matador Network and available now on Roku TV.

Estimated impressions for the effort exceed 52.6 million nationwide. To inspire audiences to create their own South Dakota road trip, weekly prize packages full of gear from South Dakota, Jeep®, and Matador Network, will be awarded throughout August.

Galante’s perspective as a biologist with deep respect for the natural world challenges viewers to see adventure not just as exploration but as an act of understanding and stewardship. Each episode forges connection with a local South Dakotan, serving as a steppingstone in the exploration of what conservation truly means – from cultural preservation to sustainable food systems to protecting wild landscapes. Narratives of freedom, adventure and authenticity create unique brand alignment across partners, harmoniously resonating with the lifestyles of their demographics.

Galante is guided by curiosity and a cast of local South Dakota experts in each episode, which include:

Episode 1: Foraging the Past and Present

Food is the universal language—and in South Dakota, it speaks through the land. Galante visits Marcela Salas, owner of BibiSol in Sioux Falls and a James Beard-nominated culinary artist.

Episode 2: Crafting Connections

Galante journeys into the heart of South Dakota’s Black Hills for a fly-fishing and conservation journey. Accompanied by local guide Hans Stephenson of Dakota Angler & Outfitter, their mission into Spearfish Canyon extends beyond catching trout.

Episode 3: Exploring Ancient Pathways

In the boundless grasslands of South Dakota, tradition, and connection to the land run deep. Galante joins Lakota horseman Cat Clifford and his family for a day of horseback riding, calf roping, and storytelling.

“This new series uncovers the deeper and unexpected stories that live within South Dakota’s landscapes,” said James Hagen, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Tourism. “From Spearfish Canyon to Sioux Falls, our partners and residents share powerful narratives about preserving our state’s beauty and heritage for generations to come. Each story reflects the pride, freedom, and deep connection to the land that make South Dakota so special.

The South Dakota Department of Tourism comprises Travel South Dakota and the South Dakota Arts Council. The department is led by Secretary James D. Hagen. For more information or to plan a trip, visit TravelSouthDakota.com.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Travel South Dakota’s promotions. Please refer to travelsouthdakota.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.