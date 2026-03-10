Here are the destinations where American travelers can get the most bang for their buck in 2026.

Where can you get the most bang for your buck in 2026? Though the Dollar Index fell approximately 10% in 2025 and has continued steadily declining, there are still many destinations around the world where American travelers can get a big experience for a small price tag.

Romania

1 USD = 4.31 RON

Though Transylvania is known for its Dracula marketing, it’s also an affordable wine country with medieval Saxon villages and indigenous grape varieties. It’s also home to wild landscapes, including the Carpathian Mountains, which house Europe’s largest brown bear and wolf populations, the Danube Delta wetland, and 27 nature parks. And the leu has declined about 10% against the dollar over the past year, meaning Americans get more for every dollar exchanged.

Turkey

1 USD = 43.59 TRY

This destination features dramatic and varied landscapes, from the volcanic “fairy chimneys” of Cappadocia to Pamukkale’s travertine pools. There are also snowy peaks, coastal forests, biodiverse ecosystems, deep canyons, and 40 national parks. Inflation has also gone down from a 75% peak in 2024 to under 31%, which means the on-the-ground cost base is finally stabilizing even as the lira continues to slide in Americans’ favor.

Egypt

1 USD = 46.94 EGP

The pound’s 38% devaluation in March 2024 turned an already affordable destination into a windfall for dollar-carrying visitors. Though the currency has since moved back slightly since then, the value persists. For example, entry to the Pyramids of Giza costs about $11, Karnak Temple costs $12.50, and the Valley of the Kings costs $16. The area is also home to the Grand Egyptian Museum, the largest archaeological museum ever constructed, as well as the Nile River, the Sahara Desert, the Red Sea, and more.

India

1 USD = 90.56 INR

India has become more affordable for Americans in recent years as the rupee has declined in value. Temple visits, for example, are nearly free, train travel costs a fraction of equivalent distances in Europe, and local restaraunts serve thalis for $2-$5. India is also a biodiverse destination, featuring the Himalayas, the Thar Desert, the Western Ghats, and more. It’s home to Bengal tigers, Asiatic lions, and one-horned rhinoceroses.