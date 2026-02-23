PLANO, Texas, and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The moment you sign the paperwork on your 2026 Toyota or Lexus battery electric vehicle (BEV) or plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV), the next question becomes clear: how do you want to charge it?

Fortunately, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) has tapped the expertise of Treehouse, a software-enabled operating system for electrification programs, with the aim of making home EV charger purchase and installation easy.

As BEVs and PHEVs enter the mainstream, home charging is becoming a critical part of the ownership experience.

What makes Treehouse unique is its holistic home installation process for Level 2 AC charging, from project scoping and design to permitting and installation, with no need for multiple home visits – just one visit for hardware installation. With Treehouse’s proprietary virtual scoping technology, customers receive upfront installation quotes in 48 hours or less, requiring just a handful of photos and a short survey.

From there, Treehouse manages each project from start to completion, working with licensed electricians vetted by Treehouse to assess, upgrade, and install the electrical systems needed to support home EV charging, with the goal that every installation meets the highest quality and safety standards.

“Toyota and Lexus vehicles have a reputation for being easy to own and enjoyable to drive, so the home-charging experience should be as well,” said Thibaut de Barros Conti, vice president, Business Incubation & Development, TMNA. “Treehouse complements our brands and empowers our customers with a one-stop shop to install their home-charging solutions.”

All 2026 and newer Toyota and Lexus BEVs and PHEVs come standard with a dual-voltage 120V/240V AC home charger to allow for both Level 1 and faster Level 2 charging. With a maximum output of 7.7 kW, under ideal conditions, the dual voltage charging cable is capable of charging a vehicle from approximately 10% state of charge to full capacity overnight.

While California and ZEV states require all BEVs be sold with dual-voltage charging cable, Toyota has provided this hardware with BEVs starting from 2024 model year and PHEVs starting from 2026 model year throughout the U.S.

Advertisement

With the inclusion of the dual-voltage charging cable, Toyota and Lexus owners have the flexibility to access Level 2 charging by simply installing a 240V outlet through Treehouse. The dual-voltage charging cable comes with a three-year warranty for Toyota vehicles and four years for Lexus vehicles.

A hardwired ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 charger is also available through Treehouse and can further reduce charging time by up to 30% depending on the vehicle and setup, according to Treehouse. It can be configured with either an SAE J3400 NACS charging plug for 2026 and newer BEVs or an SAE J1772 plug for 2023-2025 BEV as well as past and current PHEV models. Treehouse offers a two-year installation warranty in addition to ChargePoint’s three-year hardware warranty.

“We’re thrilled to work with Toyota to enhance the electrified vehicle and home charging experience for Toyota and Lexus customers,” said Eric Owski, co-founder and CEO of Treehouse. “By bringing seamless, end-to-end home charging solutions into the EV ownership journey, this collaboration with Toyota reflects our shared commitment to making electrification easy and accessible for consumers.”

Customers can learn more about the integrated Treehouse solutions at their local Toyota dealership, Toyota’s dedicated charging hub webpage, or visit Treehouse’s website at pages.treehouse.pro/toyota. For Lexus, please visit the Lexus Electrified page or Treehouse’s website at pages.treehouse.pro/lexus.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 64,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 49 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Toyota’s promotions. Please refer to Toyota Motor North America for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.