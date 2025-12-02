The concept Tacoma has a hydrogen fuel cell and battery electric powertrain and emits usable water.

It appears that Toyota is sustainably redefining off-road capabilities. The car manufacturer unveiled a hydrogen fuel cell-powered Tacoma concept vehicle. Toyota’s bold Tacoma H2-Overlander Concept integrates both hydrogen fuel cell electric (FCEV) and battery electric (BEV) technologies. According to the company, the H2-Overlander is designed to “tread lightly and leave no trace.”

Hydrogen-Powered, Zero-Emission Off-Roading

According to Toyota engineers, the hydrogen-powered pickup truck emits only water vapor from its tailpipe. The concept vehicle delivers 547 horsepower from its two electric motors. It features a second-generation Toyota Mirai fuel cell stack and three hydrogen tanks with a 6 kg capacity. A 24.9-kWh lithium-ion battery pack adds strength to the core.

Toyota is highlighting the range of capabilities for the hydrogen-powered Tacoma concept. The vehicle’s hybrid electrified system provides torque and quick response, while maintaining the fast refueling benefits of hydrogen. Additionally, the truck is four-wheel drive.

Other features include a 15-kQ power takeoff with dual NEMA 14-50 outlets, promoting the “buddy system.” These features are capable of charging two companion EVs simultaneously or running a home off-grid.

Toyota Racing Development (TRD) engineered and built the H2-Overlander. According to Craig Cauthen, manager of TRD’s Emerging Technologies Group, the goal was to “keep that theme of TRD’s off-road heritage and desert racing while incorporating cutting-edge powertrain technologies.”

Additionally, the truck features a practical TRD echaust water recovery system. The system, engineers say, captures and filters the water byproduct of the fuel cell stack, making it available for washing and showering at remote campsites.

The Toyota H2-Overlander Concept is on display at the 2025 SEMA Show. Mike Tripp, the group vice president of Toyota Marketing, said, “The Tacoma H2-Overlander Concept embodies Toyota’s multi-pathway approach to carbon neutrality—showing that there’s more than one road to a cleaner future.”

Toyota emphasized that the vehicle is currently only a concept.

“Vehicle shown is a special project prototype vehicle, modified with parts and/or accessories not available from Toyota. Such modifications may void the vehicle’s warranty, may negatively impact vehicle performance and safety, and may not be street legal.”