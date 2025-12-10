Production began on schedule for the 1st flying car in history to be delivered.

The concept of “flying cars” has been in existence for decades. As futuristic as it sounds, a California mobility company announced that it has started production on the world’s first “flying car.” The company, Alef, stated that production is to begin on schedule, “as it was communicated in previous press releases.”

While Alef announced the start of production, the company, which is 10 years old, opened its doors in 2015. Based in San Mateo, California, the electric transportation company is “committed” to designing and developing road-legal passenger cars capable of vertical takeoff and vertical flight. According to the company, the flying car is 100% electric and can be driven on public roads.

When preorders opened, Alef received 3,500 orders worth $1 billion.

The term “flying car” has been tossed around to describe eVTOLs, or electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles. However, this concept doesn’t drive on the road. That’s the difference between what Alef is doing and what other eVTOL companies, such as Joby Aviation, are doing.

Making Flying Cars a Reality

These first vehicles will be manufactured domestically at Alef’s facility located in California. Additionally, the first batch of handmade cars will be available exclusively to the 3,500 people who pre-ordered them. Strategically, Alef intends to test the flying cars in a real-world environment, under controlled conditions.

Jim Dukhovny, CEO of Alef, expressed enthusiasm about the achievement. “We are happy to report that production of the first flying car has started on schedule,” said Dukhovny. He acknowledged the team’s effort to meet the deadline, adding, “The team worked hard to meet the timeline, because we know people are waiting. We’re finally able to get production off the ground.”

The production step represents a significant advancement in Alef’s process to bring the flying car concept to reality. Before the vehicle scales up to mass production, the company will carefully go through hands-on manufacturing and testing phases.