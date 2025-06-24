Designed for efficient commuting with a range of 19 miles and a top speed of 16 mph.

INMOTION has introduced the V6 Electric Unicycle, built for short-distance travel with a 19-mile range, 16 mph top speed, and a compact 26.5 lb frame. With features like UL certification, waterproofing, and ambient lighting, the V6 aims to offer a practical and fun option for urban mobility. Buy on INMOTION

INMOTION Launches the All-New V6 Electric Unicycle, Redefining Urban Mobility

SHENZHEN, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — INMOTION, the global leader in personal electric mobility, officially launched the all-new V6 Electric Unicycle today. Designed specifically for short-distance commuting and everyday travel, the V6 combines portability, technology, and riding enjoyment, offering an efficient, eco-friendly, and fun commuting experience for more users.

Weighing only 26.5 lbs, the INMOTION V6 offers a range of up to 19 miles and a top speed of 16 mph. It is powered by a 500W rated motor (peak 1000W), equipped with 3-inch wide vacuum tires, and has an 18° hill-climbing ability, making it ideal for navigating urban roads. Whether it’s for daily commuting, campus transport, or weekend leisure rides, the V6 provides a more convenient and comfortable riding experience.

When it comes to safety, the V6 has passed the strict UL certification in the U.S. and offers an IPX5 waterproof rating, ensuring it performs well in various weather conditions. The product also features ambient lighting and a sound system, adding personality and fun to each journey, making every ride more lively and creative.

Priced at $449, the V6 makes it easier for more users to enter the world of electric unicycles. With outstanding performance, safety features, and trendy design, the V6 is a new choice for urban mobility, appealing to modern riders who value freedom and individuality.

At the recent Electrify Expo in Los Angeles, the V6 attracted significant attention. As a new product designed for the mass market, the V6 garnered nearly 1,000 visitors who eagerly came to experience it, quickly becoming the highlight of the exhibition. The V6’s design not only continues INMOTION’s legacy of high-quality standards but also enhances the riding experience, making it more accessible for everyday consumers.

‘The V6 was created as a truly user-friendly, stable, and reliable unicycle for ordinary consumers,’ said the INMOTION Product Manager. ‘We hope that with the V6, more people will join the unicycle community and experience the joy of hands-free freedom and effortless mobility.’

Move Different. Live Free. The V6 is redefining personal mobility, making riding more free and enjoyable.

Launch Information

The full specifications and pricing of the INMOTION V6 are now available on the official INMOTION website and social media platforms.

Know more about INMOTION V6

Watch the product introduction video:

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of INMOTION’s promotions. Please refer to InmotionWorld.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.