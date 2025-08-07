Listen to Article

A 2026 Chevrolet Silverado EV is the new record holder for distance traveled on a single charge. According to Chevy’s parent company, General Motors, the Silverado EV Max Range Work Truck drove 1,059.2 miles without recharging. This broke Lucid’s previous record of 749 miles set earlier this summer.

According to GM, the truck’s estimated range is 493 miles, but the team wanted to challenge themselves and see how far they could push it.

Pushing EV Range Possibilities

GM engineers came up with the idea during a casual conversation, and it quickly evolved into a challenge to see how far the Work Truck could go with everything optimized.

“Getting this kind of range on a full charge doesn’t happen by accident,” said Kurt Kelty, VP of battery, propulsion, and sustainability. “It takes deep integration across battery chemistry, drive unit efficiency, software, and vehicle engineering—and that’s exactly what the team delivered.”

Engineers tested the truck on public roads near GM’s Milford Proving Ground in southeastern Michigan and finished the test on Detroit’s Belle Isle. The team wanted the test to replicate a real-world scenario, so they used an untouched production Silverado EV Max Range WT. GM engineers say they only made minor adjustments within the acceptable limits of the owner’s manual.

The adjustments included maintaining an average speed of 20-25 mph, minimizing hard braking, and removing the spare tire. Engineers also removed the tonneau cover to reduce drag and turned off climate control. The team found the most efficient cruising speed was 20-25 mph.

According to the engineering team, the test was more about breaking records. They say it was a test to gather data for future EV improvements. Jon Doremus, propulsion calibration engineering manager, explained that their goal was to make the test as real as possible, with no unrealistic conditions.

Doremus and the rest of the team honored the achievement by recharging the Silverado EV and using it to power a 3D printer, which created a trophy for them.