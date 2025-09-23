The car’s achievement is due to a combination of its engineering and electric drivetrain.

BYD has unveiled the Yangwang U9 Xtreme with a verified top speed of 308.4 mph, which is the highest ever recorded for a production car.

Record-Setting Electric Hypercar

Previously known as the Yangwang U9 Track Edition, the car made its public debut during an online event. The vehicle’s speed was tested and achieved certified results in Germany’s Automotive Testing Papenburg.

According to Interesting Engineering, the U9 Xtreme also conquered the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 6:59.157, beating the Xiaomi SU7 Ultra’s production-EV record. With its 308.4 mph speed capabilities, it also surpassed the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+, which Andy Wallace drove to 304.77 mph (490.48 km/h) in 2019.

According to German GT racing driver Marc Basseng, who drove the Yangwang U9 Xtreme on its record-setting run, the car’s exciting achievement was due to a combination of its engineering and electric drivetrain.

Basseng stated that the U9 Xtreme’s design allows for “unmatched stability and control, with a quiet, consistent power delivery that gives the driver full focus on the track.”

The hypercar is equipped with an aggressive aero package and moves on 20-inch dual five-spoke wheels wrapped in GitiSport e·Gtr2 Pro semi-slick tires. Co-developed with Giti, the tires are designed to remain stable at top speeds nearing 310 mph.

Titanium calipers clamping upgraded carbon-ceramic rotors give the vehicle superior stopping power. The vehicle also includes a four-motor layout, which uses BYD’s Yi Sifang system and runs on a 1,200-volt silicon-carbide platform.

Each motor produces 555 kW, for a combined 2,220 kW, which is approximately 3,000 horsepower. The power-to-weight ratio is an impressive 1,217 ps per ton. Advanced torque vectoring sends power to each wheel independently and makes over 100 adjustments per second to achieve the best grip and precision.

The hypercar also introduces a new track-spec lithium-iron-phosphate Blade Battery with a dual-layer cooling design. This helps keep temperatures stable, ensures consistent power output, increases safety, and allows for high performance under extreme conditions.