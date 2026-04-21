Kairos Power broke ground on the Hermes 2 Demonstration Plant in Oak Ridge. This project is the company’s first commercial-scale reactor, and the first “Generation IV” power-producing reactor to get a construction permit from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Additionally, the plant is the first step in a deal between Kairos Power and Google to build a fleet of advanced reactors to provide clean energy. Hermes 2 will eventually send up to 50 megawatts of electricity to the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) grid. That power will help run Google’s data centers in Tennessee and Alabama using carbon-free energy.

Learning as They Build the Reactor

Hermes 2 is being built right next to Hermes 1, a smaller test reactor that started construction last year. By building these projects side-by-side, the company can take what they learn from the first one and immediately apply it to the second.

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Instead of using water for cooling like traditional plants, these reactors use a special fluoride salt to make the reactor simpler and safer to run.

“For nuclear projects to be successful, we need more than just the right technology. We need to understand every aspect of project delivery. Hermes 2 is where that all comes together,” said Mike Laufer, Kairos Power CEO and co-founder. “Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is our hub for nuclear construction and operations. We’re training a real workforce to do nuclear construction, learning from the Hermes 1 experience, and translating that knowledge to the Hermes 2 project next door.”

Kairos Power is using a factory-style approach to keep costs down while speeding up the process. They will build reactor parts in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and then ship them to Oak Ridge for assembly.

“Kairos Power represents a decisive step forward for America’s nuclear leadership,” said Matt Rasmussen, TVA Senior Vice President and Chief Nuclear Officer. “With Hermes 2 moving into construction, we’re demonstrating how advanced nuclear will strengthen our nation’s energy dominance by delivering affordable, reliable power at scale.”