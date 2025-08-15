The vehicle hovers at low altitude and was made for short flights and aerial circuits.

UK-based startup Elevate Racing created AirKart, a single-person electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle (eVTOL). The concept is designed to bring the Formula 1 racing experience to the skies instead of the streets.

From the Streets to the Skies

The vehicle hovers at low altitude and was made for short flights and aerial circuits. Its compact size is between that of small drones and larger eVTOL aircraft, making it perfect for a range of functions from personal travel to competitive racing.

AirKart possesses two main flight modes: EasyFly Mode and Sport Mode. The aptly named EasyFly Mode is designed for beginners, with controls that prevent sudden movements, detect obstacles, and land automatically with the press of a button. Sport Mode, on the other hand, provides manual control for more experienced pilots.

Both the speed and altitude of the vehicle are currently limited by electronics for safety purposes, but it’s capable of reaching a speed of about 65 mph (100 km/h) and a maximum altitude of about 1,300 feet (400 meters). It can also fly for approximately 15 minutes with a full battery.

In addition to its fully electric operations that produce zero emissions, AirKart’s body is constructed of natural flax fibers and bio-based resins, reinforced with aerospace-grade alloys, carbon fiber, and Kevlar. Similar to Formula 1 cars, the body and frame of the vehicle are one single shell.

According to Interesting Engineering, the device uses eight electric motors in a ducted coaxial quadcopter design. Four positions each hold two motors stacked vertically with protective ducts around the propellers. The ducts reduce noise, improve airflow, and prevent debris from hitting the blades.

The control system is equipped with GPS for location tracking and LiDAR for measuring distances from obstacles using laser signals.

“We see it as the ultimate toy,” Elevate Racing founder Marcin Michalczyk said to New Atlas. “But if you have a toy, you can’t just fly it in straight lines, from A to B. It needs to be fun, it needs to be exciting, it needs to have a lot of power.”

Elevate Racing reportedly plans to launch AeroKarting Tracks in the US, Caribbean, and EMEA regions beginning in late 2027, where riders will be able to rent an AirKart for 15 minutes at the price of $249.