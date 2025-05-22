The air taxis will be available to VIPs, fans, and athletes at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Archer Aviation has been chosen as the air taxi partner for the upcoming 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles (LA). The company’s ‘Midnight’ electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) will transport VIPs, fans, and athletes around the city for the Olympic games.

“The eVTOL aircraft is built with redundant, fault-tolerant systems, including 12 total engines and propellers, allowing Archer to target certification with the FAA at similar levels of safety as commercial airliners,” Archer said in a press release.

The Midnight will reportedly operate from vertiports at “key Olympic locations.” These likely include SoFi Stadium, LAX, and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

A First for the Olympics and Air Taxis

“We want to transform the way people get around Los Angeles and leave a legacy that shapes the future of transportation in America. There’s no better time to do that than during the LA28 Games,” said Archer’s CEO and founder, Adam Goldstein.

The Midnight air taxi seats four passengers and one pilot. Archer says their flagship air taxi is much quieter than traditional helicopters and similar eVTOLs. Additionally, it’s designed specifically for short-range urban transportation.

“I can’t wait to see Midnight flying passengers over Los Angeles, emblazoned with the Team USA logo and the Olympic Rings and Paralympic Agitos,” Goldstein added.

However, several steps are needed before Goldstein’s air taxi company can do that. For example, Archer Aviation hopes to receive the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification, which would allow the company to offer commercial flights. Infrastructure is another major step before the air taxis take flight, including the many vertiports that need to be established across LA.

Another uncertainty is if the public will take to the service, trust it, and use it.

LA28 organizers are hopeful about the innovation and the offering of a clean, futuristic form of transportation.

“Our vision is to fundamentally reimagine the Olympic and Paralympic Games experience, and this partnership represents an incredible opportunity to deliver something unprecedented, showcasing the very best of what Los Angeles has to offer on the world stage,” said Casey Wasserman, LA28 Chairperson and President.