The Internet of Things connects all of the physical smart devices throughout homes and cities.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is everywhere, but you may not know that. It’s a phrase that is used when talking about various “things,” such as smart devices. The IoT refers to the network connecting smart devices with sensors, software, and an internet connection.

In an average smart home, these devices could include thermostats that learn your schedule or devices like Amazon Alexa that control your lights. They are all connected through the IoT, which extends beyond smart household devices.

The Common Use of the IoT

Let’s stay on track with the most common use of the IoT, which is the network that allows our smart devices to communicate with each other, without human intervention. Popular security measures, like Ring doorbells or Arlo cameras, use the IoT to connect and communicate with each other. That network lets the homeowner get real-time video feeds, motion alerts, and two-way communication.

IoT-enabled devices are also in the kitchen. Modern smart utilities, like a refrigerator, let people track food inventory, suggest recipes based on what’s inside, or send alerts when they’re low on essentials.

The Internet of Things refers to the network connecting all these devices in a modern smart home.

The IoT on a Larger Scale

Smart cities like Singapore use the Internet of Things to manage urban infrastructure, such as street lights that adapt to traffic flow and congestion. In a smart city like Barcelona, the IoT adjusts street lighting based on the number of pedestrians walking in the street at night. In agriculture, companies use IoT sensors to monitor soil moisture, weather, and crop health.

Even in the healthcare industry, the Internet of Things is vital to hospital efficiency. For example, hospitals use wearable heart monitors or insulin pumps that provide doctors with real-time patient data, and it’s all connected through the IoT.

These are just a few examples of how technology has advanced and the importance of the Internet of Things. As smart homes evolve into smart cities, the Internet of Things connects them all.