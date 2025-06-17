How does Chamberlain Group’s smart technology enhance home safety and security to protect families and homes?



Smart home technology is rapidly changing. As the industry evolves, Chamberlain Group’s (CG) innovative garage door systems align seamlessly with key industry trends. We explore how CG’s smart technology enhances home safety and security to protect families and homes.

AI-Driven Security Solutions

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming home security by enabling systems to differentiate between people, pets, vehicles, and unusual activities, reducing false alarms. Chamberlain Group’s Smart Secure feature, integrated with its outdoor camera, exemplifies this trend. It detects unexpected activity and automatically closes the garage door or locks the smart locks. For example, if it spots an unexpected guest outside, it automatically closes the garage or locks down, leveraging AI to enhance security without user intervention.

Smart Home Integration

Consumers increasingly demand unified ecosystems where devices like cameras, locks, and lights work together through a single app. Chamberlain Group’s myQ app controls its smart indoor and outdoor cameras, smart garage video keypad, and garage door openers, eliminating the need for multiple apps. This aligns with the trend of interoperability, offering compatibility with platforms like Amazon Alexa and Alarm.com for a cohesive smart home experience.

Video Doorbells and Access Control

Video doorbells and advanced access controls, such as smart locks and keypads, continue to grow in popularity. For example, the video doorbell market is projected to reach $2.83 billion in 2025. Chamberlain Group’s myQ Smart Garage Video Keypad functions like a video doorbell for your garage. It offers two-way audio and individualized PINs for secure, temporary access, such as package deliveries. This enhances convenience and security, addressing concerns like porch piracy through in-garage delivery partnerships with Amazon and Walmart.

Remote Monitoring and Control

Remote access via mobile apps is a cornerstone of modern security, with 70% of homeowners feeling safer with camera surveillance. CG’s cameras provide real-time HD video streaming, motion alerts, and night vision, accessible through the myQ app. This allows you to monitor your garage or home from anywhere, ensuring peace of mind whether you’re at work or on vacation.

Biometric and Personalized Security

Biometric systems, including facial recognition, are gaining traction, with 40% of users interested in such features. Chamberlain Group’s upcoming AI enhancements will enable its cameras to recognize faces and vehicles, personalizing alerts. For example, the system could notify you when a family member or friend arrives. This reduces unnecessary alerts and strengthens access control.

Focus on Cybersecurity

Robust encryption is critical with rising cyber threats. Chamberlain Group’s Security+2.0® encryption for its keypads ensures PINs are protected against hacking, aligning with the trend of prioritizing data security in smart devices.

Chamberlain Group’s myQ-enabled systems, with integrated cameras and keypads, position it at the forefront of these 2025 trends, offering a secure, convenient, and future-ready solution for home protection.

Tune in to Science Channel to watch “Garage Guardians” at 10 AM EDT on Saturday, June 21st!