VR Vision has announced a strategic partnership with Enel Green Power to develop an advanced virtual reality (VR) training program aimed at enhancing the skills of renewable energy technicians. By leveraging cutting-edge immersive technology, the initiative will modernize training for turbine maintenance, substation operations, and solar farm management. Designed to boost safety, accelerate onboarding, and standardize training across Enel’s global operations, the custom VR simulations offer lifelike, hands-on experiences in risk-free environments.

VR Vision Partners with Enel Green Power to Deliver Next-Gen VR Training for Renewable Energy Technicians

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – VR Vision, a leader in enterprise immersive learning solutions, has partnered with Enel Green Power, a global pioneer in sustainable energy, to develop a custom virtual reality (VR) training program tailored for renewable energy technicians. This initiative will modernize training practices for turbine maintenance, substation operations, and solar farm management using state-of-the-art immersive technology.

As the demand for clean energy grows, Enel Green Power is committed to enhancing workforce capabilities through innovation. The VR training simulations—designed and developed by VR Vision—will provide lifelike, interactive learning environments that boost safety, reduce time-to-competency, and increase training consistency across Enel’s global operations.

“Virtual reality is revolutionizing how the energy sector trains its workforce. Our collaboration with Enel Green Power allows us to deliver immersive, scalable, and results-driven training experiences that drive real operational impact,” said Roni Cerga, CEO of VR Vision.

Key Features and Benefits of the VR Training Program:

– Realistic Simulations: Digital twins of turbines, substations, and solar equipment provide hands-on practice in virtual environments.

– Safety-First Training: Technicians can perform complex procedures in risk-free scenarios.

– Faster Onboarding: VR accelerates training timelines and improves knowledge retention.

– Global Standardization: Consistent training experiences across all Enel locations.

– Advanced Analytics: Vision Portal integration enables real-time performance tracking, skill assessment, and LMS compatibility.

This partnership reinforces Enel Green Power’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, ensuring its technicians are equipped with next-generation tools to support the global transition to renewable energy.

